Roger Copper-Gold mineralization appears truncated NE by a NNW fault, dropping the continuation by ~200 m, suggesting significant upgrade potential.

3D review of historical drilling shows mineralization is not limited at depth, opening potential below 350 m.

The thickest Roger zone aligns with the core of a volcanic dome, with strongest geophysical targets on the SW and NE flanks, consistent with VMS systems.

Recent geophysical results support Auriginal's interpretation of a Cu-Zn-Au-Ag VMS system at Roger.

Geological similarities reinforce parallels between Roger and Agnico Eagle's LaRonde Mine in the southern Abitibi.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Auriginal Mining Corp. (TSXV: AUME) ("Auriginal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the development of a 3D model of drillhole data from the Roger Project ("Roger") has identified new targets, enhancing the exploration potential of the property. In addition to previously identified VMS targets, the results indicate further potential to expand the historical Cu-Au resource on the project (see Press Release, December 1, 2025).

3D Resource Model Indicated Strong Potential for Expansion

A preliminary 3D model has been developed using the digital exploration database for the Roger project and rendered using Leapfrog. The intent of this exercise was to complete a preliminary validation of the historical drillhole data for the property and to identify additional targets of opportunity that enhance the value proposition of the Roger.

A series of 3D plans, geological and resource wireframe cross-sections and longitudinal sections were created. Additional validation of the model using all historical exploration information was also undertaken.

In addition to the VMS model currently being evaluated by our upcoming drill program, strong indications that the historical porphyry-style Cu-Au mineralization identified at Roger, appears to be open at depth below and along strike from the deepest drilling on the property. The planned program will be testing the depth continuity of the Roger zone and constitutes an additional resource target of interest.

The longitudinal section created from the data shows a significant thickening of the Roger mineralization (see Figure 1) believed to be the axis of an interpreted volcanic dome or cryptodome, the required heat source for a VMS mineralizing system. The most important basemetal sulphide intersections returned from historical drilling (see Kintavar Press Release - November 12, 2025) occur along the NE and SW flanks of the interpreted dome structure axis, in support of the VMS model develop for the property. The longitudinal image also indicates the Roger zone to plunge toward to NE.

Our visualization indicates that the Roger zone is abruptly cut by an NNE-striking fault (see Figure 2) which shows significant thickness changes of the volcanic stratigraphy on either side of the fault plane. Also, the alteration envelop that characterizes the periphery of the Roger zone, appears to have been displaced vertically down by at least 200 m on the east side of the interpreted fault. We believe that this is strong indication that the Roger porphyry mineralization remains open towards the NE and at depth. A strong Borehole EM (BHEM) was detected from our earlier survey work (see Press Release, November 12, 2025), believe to be related to massive basemetal sulphide mineralization has also been observed in that direction.

Revisions to the Proposed Diamond Drill Program

Given the enhanced mineralization potential identified from the 3D visualization work, modifications to the previously proposed drilling have been made (see Press Release, December 4, 2025). Adjustments to the drillhole positioning and lengths is presented in Table 1 (see Figure 3). Drilling is expected to start early March 2026.

Drillhole Name Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Extension Target Depth (m) Revised Final Depth (m) 2026-001 542678.7 5534716 378.7078 153 -65 80 527 667 2026-002 542443.6 5534629 378.4501 153 -65 75 516 650 2026-003 542222.3 5534514 379.133 153 -65 50 515 622 2026-004 541967 5534466 380.6841 153 -65 100 524 687 2026-005 541750.9 5534329 379.8992 153 -65 60 527 646 2026-006 541551 5534248 375.3405 160 -65 60 525 644 2026-007 541332.8 5534128 374.9073 160 -65 40 523 619 2026-008 541096.9 5534043 373.5164 160 -65 40 523 619













Revised Total (m) 5154

About Auriginal Mining Corp.

Auriginal is a Quebec-focused copper and gold company with one of the province's largest and most diversified exploration portfolios. Its 100%-owned flagship Roger Project, located in the Chibougamau district, hosts a known gold-copper deposit with strong potential to host volcanic-hosted polymetallic massive sulphide deposits. With a diversified pipeline of greenfield projects across Quebec's best-known mining regions and backed by the Ore Group's proven exploration and capital markets team Auriginal has a clear focus on discovery and growth for copper, zinc and gold. The company is well-positioned to immediately execute an aggressive exploration and acquisition strategy and attract broader market attention. Further details on Auriginal are available on the company website at https://auriginal.ca/.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo (1202) and géo. (311), a Qualified Person, as defined in "NI 43-101".

Cautionary Statement

Figure 1 - Longitudinal drill section showing current outline of the Roger Cu-Au Zone (in green): looking South

Figure 2 - Oblique Longitudinal drill section showing current outline of the Roger Cu-Au Zone (in green): looking vertically above and to the SSE

Figure 3 - Overhead 3-D View looking Northeast (Roger Cu-Au Zone in Green)

