Core Critical Metals Corp.: Core Critical Metals Announces Completion of Shares for Debt Transaction

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Core Critical Metals Corp. ("CCMC" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company, announces that, further to its news release of October 10, 2025, it has issued 1,240,310 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") to the vendors of a property option agreement (the "Property Agreement") at a deemed price of $0.3225 per Share to settle $400,000 in exploration expenditure debt owing pursuant to the Property Agreement for the CNC West Property (the "Debt Settlement").

The Debt Settlement is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Shares are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada.

About Core Critical Metals Corp.

Core Critical Metals Corp. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality critical metal properties with high-upside and expansion potential.

CORE CRITICAL METALS CORP.

For more information, please call email info@xanderresources.ca or visit www.xanderresources.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release may include "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: Core Critical Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/core-critical-metals-announces-completion-of-shares-for-debt-transaction-1127438