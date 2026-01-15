Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG) (OTCQB: OMGGF) ("Omai Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from eight additional drill holes from the 2025 drilling program at its 100% owned Omai Gold Project in Guyana, South America. Multiple zones of gold mineralization were intersected in each of these holes, most notably, central Wenot Hole 25ODD-150 intersected both 11.48 g/t Au over 10.2m and in a separate zone 10.65 g/t Au over 9.0m. The remaining 2025 drilling results are expected shortly.

A total of 79 diamond drill holes (35,300m) were completed on the Omai project in 2025. Of these, 31 were drilled at Wenot subsequent to the August 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"). These will contribute to an updated MRE that is underway and is expected to be completed in Q1. Drilling recommenced last week employing three of the five rigs that are currently on the property. Initially, drilling will continue at Wenot to focus on areas that have the potential to further expand the resource, including follow up on the new high grade zone discovered at the east end of Wenot (11.07 g/t Au over 14.7m) in late 2025. Drilling will also continue to test between depths of -300m to -450m depths, where many areas are still open, as well as starting drilling to upgrade the large Wenot Inferred MRE.

Highlights* from the recent drilling include:

(refer to Table 1 for full assays and downhole depths):

Hole 25ODD-150 11.48 g/t Au over 10.2m Including 28.54 g/t Au over 4.0m 10.65 g/t Au over 9.0m Including 23.79 g/t Au over 3.8m 3.37 g/t Au over 8.4m Including 7.45 g/t Au over 3.0m



Hole 25ODD-145 4.79 g/t Au over 14.5m Including 32.06 g/t over 2.0m 2.61 g/t Au over 19.2m 2.26 g/t Au over 9.5m



Hole 25ODD-145W2 15.74 g/t Au over 1.0m 4.24 g/t Au over 9.3m Including 12.25 g/t Au over 2.2m



Hole 25ODD-148 2.22 g/t Au over 12.5m Including 3.69 g/t Au over 3.1m



Hole 25ODD-149 2.28 g/t Au over 19.7m Including 4.87 g/t Au over 8.7m 4.63 g/t Au over 8.6m Including 15.95 g/t Au over 2.4m



Central Wenot Drilling

Holes 25ODD-145, 145w and 145w2 were all drilled from the south on section line 304980E, located in the central Wenot area. Hole 145 is the parent hole and 145w and 145w2 were both wedged from the parent hole (Figure 2). Hole 145w (previously released December 8, 2025) intersected multiple gold zones including 13.54 g/t Au over 13.3m (including 27.82 g/t Au over 6.2m) in the central Quartz Feldspar Porphyry ("CQFP"), a very continuous dike located at the contact between the sedimentary rocks on the south and the volcanic rocks on the north.

25ODD-145 first intersected four minor gold zones within the sedimentary sequence, then intersected 4.79 g/t Au over 14.5m within the CQFP and adjacent sheared diorite. Further downhole, within the Dike Corridor, a wide interval of smoky grey rhyolite with andesite and a diorite dike returned 2.61 g/t Au over 19.2m with a subinterval of 5.46 g/t Au over 5.8m. Further yet downhole, an interval of rhyolite with up to 2% pyrite and a high density of quartz veining with visible gold returned 2.26 g/t Au over 9.5m.

25ODD-145w2 is the second wedge of hole 145, drilled above hole 145w. The hole started in the sedimentary sequence on the south side and intersected four mineralized zones within the sediments, the best being 2.32 g/t Au over 3.9m. The CQFP was intersected from 373.0 to 385.1m down hole where it graded 1.65 g/t Au over 12.1m. Further downhole nine mineralized zones were encountered within the volcanics and Dike Corridor, including a quartz ankerite vein with visible gold that returned 15.74 g/t Au over 1.0m at 448.5m downhole. Intersections within rhyolite and diorite dikes include 4.24 g/t Au over 9.3m (including 12.25 g/t Au over 2.2m), as well as multiple minor zones including 1.03 g/t Au over 5.9m and 1.22 g/t Au over 4.1m.

Section 304980E: With the recent drilling on this section, multiple drill holes better outline the continuity of the gold zones. For example, on this section there are now six (6) intersections of the CQFP gold zone ranging from vertical depths of -200m to -400m. The additional holes and wedges were designed to reduce the drill spacing on all gold zones. This was particularly effective on the CQFP zones. These new and previous results highlight the vertical continuity of the gold mineralization within this very predictable, near-vertical, CQFP zone that occurs at the contact between the sediments and volcanics. Intercepts from -200m to the -400m depths are as follows:

1.65 g/t Au over 12.1m (hole 145W2),

13.54 g/t Au over 13.3m (hole 145W)**,

4.79 g/t Au over 14.5m (hole 145),

4.05 g/t Au over 20.6m (hole 12WED11)**,

3.13 g/t Au over 43.0m (hole 24ODD-078)**, and

2.31 g/t Au over 24.6m (hole 25ODD-107)**

(** previously released)

25ODD-149, located approximately 800m east of hole 145, was drilled from the south side of Wenot. Within the upper part of the hole, 0.37 g/t Au over 11.6m was intersected within the sediments only 111m downhole. The sedimentary sequence continued to 428.6m downhole, with the southern porphyry intruding at 302.5m to 305.4m and assaying 1.11 g/t Au over 2.9m. Four gold mineralized zones were intersected within the sediments, the best being 2.28 g/t Au over 19.7m associated with quartz veining and visible gold within spotted sediments with up to 3% pyrite. The CQFP returned 0.81 g/t Au over 10.1m on this section. North of the contact, in the volcanic sequence and Dike Corridor, abundant mineralization was encountered. A 42.0m wide interval averaged 1.58 g/t Au, which included several higher grade intervals the best being 4.63 g/t Au over 8.6m (including 15.95 g/t Au over 2.4m) in fine-grained andesite with quartz veins, pyrite and visible gold.

25ODD-150, collared 350m west of hole 149, was drilled from the south side of Wenot. The sedimentary sequence, intruded by several diorite dikes, continued downhole to 401.7m. Within this sequence, eight gold zones were encountered including 3.37 g/t Au over 8.3m in zones with intensely altered halos around quartz-ankerite veins with pyrite and visible gold. Additional zones within the sediments returned 1.18 g/t Au over 14.5m, 1.08 g/t Au over 11.3m, and 1.02 g/t Au over 8.5m. These can be expected to contribute to reducing the strip ratio along the southern side of the Wenot deposit. The central zone from 402m to 422m, consists of protomylonite and diorite and 2m of weakly altered CQFP. A transition zone from sediments to sheared protomylonite assayed 10.65 g/t Au over 9.0m, associated with visible gold-bearing quartz veins. Further downhole, the volcanic sequence hosts eight mineralized zones, the best being 11.48 g/t Au over 10.2m (including 28.54 g/t Au over 4.0m) in pyritic basalts with visible gold in milky quartz veins. Additional zones include 6.70 g/t Au over 2.5m, 1.1 g/t Au over 7.7m and 0.42 g/t Au over 21.0m far north within the volcanic sequence.

25ODD-150w is a wedge-up from hole 150 drilling from the south side of Wenot. The hole intersected several spots of visible gold in weakly altered sediments with seven minor gold zones, the best being 1.36 g/t Au over 6.8m. Not as impressive as hole 150, however again intersecting additional mineralization on the southern side of the deposit. The protomylonite and CQFP were only weakly mineralized in this hole assaying 1.72 g/t Au over 2.6m and 1.97 g/t Au over 1.3m, respectively. The best mineralized intercept was in a diorite dike within the Dike Corridor on the north side of the deposit, assaying 2.27 g/t Au over 4.2m.

25ODD-152 was collared on the south side of Wenot, 100m east of hole 145. No significant gold intervals were intersected within the sedimentary sequence and the protomylonite-CQFP assayed only 0.66 g/t Au over 9.4m. Only two minor zones were encountered within the volcanics, however the hole was terminated before the targeted depth was reached due to excessive azimuth deviation. Hole 152w was subsequently drilled, with assays pending.

West Wenot Drilling

25ODD-148 was collared from the south side, drilling north at the far west end of the Wenot deposit, well beyond previous historical mining. Results were as expected with minor mineralization in the saprolite followed by the sedimentary sequence that included veined diorite dikes before reaching the CQFP from 209.8m to 228.5m with up to 2% pyrite. A pyritic diorite dike with silica alteration and visible gold assayed 2.22 g/t Au over 12.5m from 115m downhole. This interval included a slightly higher-grade interval of 3.69 g/t Au over 3.1m from 120m downhole. The CQFP assayed only 0.62 g/t Au over 5.9m. Modelling of the main zones at this far west end of Wenot is ongoing. Additional drilling is needed in this area to locate the extensions of the nearby very wide and high-grade gold zones.

25ODD-151 was collared as a further westward step out from 25ODD-148, only 50m away. The hole intersected the sedimentary rocks down to 273m, then the central zone extended 23 m to 296m, then continued in volcanics to the end of hole at 361.4m. The best intercept encountered was 0.32 g/t Au over 4.8m in altered and sheared volcanics. Additional drilling is needed to locate the extensions of the nearby deeper gold zones.

Figure 1. Plan Map of Wenot Showing Drill Hole Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8712/280477_30bceee244c938e7_001full.jpg

Table 1. Recent Wenot Drill Results*

DDH FROM (m) TO (m) INTERVAL Grade (g/t Au) Zone 25ODD-145 227.1 228.2 1.1 1.55 Sediments with Diorite Dikes

323.0 324.1 1.1 1.10

400.4 401.5 1.1 1.62

430.5 433.5 3.0 0.55

438.0 452.5 14.5 4.79 CQFP including 445.0 447.0 2.0 32.06

517.5 536.7 19.2 2.61 Dike Corridor including 519.9 525.7 5.8 5.46

565.5 575.0 9.5 2.26

607.5 612.0 4.5 0.39 Volcanics











25ODD-145W2 288.0 289.1 1.1 1.70 Sediments

316.5 317.5 1.0 0.91

331.0 335.5 4.5 0.61

355.9 359.8 3.9 2.32

373.0 385.1 12.1 1.65 CQFP

448.5 449.5 1.0 15.74 Dike Corridor within Volcanics

454.0 463.3 9.3 4.24 including 454.0 456.2 2.2 12.25

479.5 481.6 2.1 1.10

486.1 492.0 5.9 1.03

517.4 521.5 4.1 1.22

526.0 527.5 1.5 0.68

530.4 534.1 3.7 0.61

539.5 547.8 8.3 0.36











25ODD-148 80.0 81.0 1.0 2.72 Saprolite

88.8 92.5 3.7 0.68

115.4 127.9 12.5 2.22 Sediments w Diorite Dikes including 120.0 123.1 3.1 3.69

209.8 215.7 5.9 0.62 CQFP

221.9 226.8 5.0 0.42











25ODD-149 111.4 123.0 11.6 0.37 Sediments

293.6 295.0 1.4 2.72

302.5 305.4 2.9 1.11 S QFP

331.8 333.0 1.2 1.20 Sediments w Diorite Dikes

365.2 369.0 3.8 0.67

381.0 383.8 2.8 0.53

393.0 412.7 19.7 2.28 including 404.0 412.7 8.7 4.87

435.5 445.6 10.1 0.81 CQFP

499.4 503.6 4.2 1.54 Dike Corridor within Volcanics

518.0 560.0 42.0** 1.58 including 518.0 526.6 8.6 4.63 including 519.0 521.4 2.4 15.95

531.6 560.0 28.4 0.90











25ODD-150 241.8 250.2 8.4 3.37 Sediments with Diorite Dikes including 244.6 247.6 3.0 7.45

290.5 293.0 2.6 1.11 25ODD-150 300.5 309.0 8.5 1.02 (cont'd) 313.5 318.9 5.4 0.89

342.5 353.7 11.3 1.08

360.3 364.0 3.8 0.37

369.0 383.5 14.5 1.18

392.6 396.5 3.9 0.81

401.7 410.7 9.0 10.65 Mylonite - Seds including 406.9 410.7 3.8 23.79

422.0 429.7 7.7 1.10 Volcanics QVs

440.3 442.4 2.1 0.53

458.7 462.3 3.7 0.35

479.2 481.6 2.5 6.70

535.4 545.6 10.2 11.48 including 539.3 543.2 4.0 28.54

549.2 552.1 2.9 1.27 Dike Corridor

576.5 597.5 21.0 0.42 Volcanics (Pillows)

624.5 626.0 1.5 0.62











25ODD-150W 232.5 239.5 7.0 0.90 Sediments with Diorite Dikes

274.9 278.6 3.8 1.10

292.1 293.5 1.4 2.38

297.5 298.5 1.0 2.39

323.1 329.9 6.8 1.36

337.7 339.0 1.3 0.88

349.8 355.2 5.4 0.72

372.3 374.9 2.6 1.72 Mylonite

381.4 382.6 1.3 1.97 CQFP

466.3 467.3 1.0 2.50 Volcanics

486.2 490.4 4.2 2.27 Dike Corridor











25ODD-151 180.4 181.5 1.1 0.74 Sediments

279.3 280.7 1.4 0.76 CQFP

294.9 299.7 4.8 0.32 Mylonite-Volcanic











25ODD-152 434.3 443.7 9.4 0.66 Mylonite - CQFP

451.7 452.7 1.0 0.85 Volcanics - Dikes

488.2 489.5 1.4 1.06

*True widths vary as mineralization at Wenot is generally hosted within stockwork vein systems with alteration halos, with an estimated true width range of 70-90%. Cut-off grade 0.30 g/t Au with maximum 3.0m internal dilution is applied. **If indicated, a maximum 5.0m internal dilution was applied. All grades are uncapped unless otherwise noted.

Figure 2. Cross-Section Showing Holes 25ODD-145, 145W and 145W2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8712/280477_30bceee244c938e7_002full.jpg

Quality Control

Omai maintains an internal QA/QC program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices. Certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates are entered at regular intervals. Samples are sealed in plastic bags.

Drill core samples (halved-core) were shipped to Act Labs and some batches to MSALABS, both certified laboratories in Georgetown Guyana, respecting the best chain of custody practices. At the laboratory, samples are dried, crushed up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g), and pulverized to 95% passing 105 µm, including cleaner sand. Fifty grams of pulverized material is then fire assayed by atomic absorption spectrophotometry (AA). Initial assays with results above 3.0 ppm gold are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish. For samples with visible gold and surrounding samples within deemed gold zones, two separate 250g or 500g pulverized samples are prepared, with 50 grams of each fire assayed by atomic absorption spectrophotometry, with assays above 3.0 ppm gold being re-assayed using a gravimetric finish. Certified reference materials and blanks meet with QA/QC specifications.

Qualified Person

Elaine Ellingham, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Ms. Ellingham is a director and officer of the Company and is not considered to be independent for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

ABOUT OMAI GOLD

Omai Gold Mines Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on rapidly expanding the two orogenic gold deposits at its 100%-owned Omai Gold Project in mining-friendly Guyana, South America. The Company has established the Omai Gold Project as one of the fastest growing and well-endowed gold camps in the prolific Guiana Shield. In August 2025, the Company announced a 96% increase to the Wenot Gold Deposit NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate1 (MRE) to 970,000 ounces of gold (Indicated) averaging 1.46 g/t Au, contained in 20.7 Mt and 3,717,000 ounces of gold (Inferred MRE) averaging 1.82 g/t Au, contained in 63.4 Mt. This brings the global MRE at Omai, including the Wenot and adjacent Gilt Creek deposits, to 2,121,000 ounces of gold (Indicated MRE) averaging 2.07 g/t Au in 31.9 Mt and 4,382,000 ounces of gold (Inferred MRE) averaging 1.95 g/t Au in 69.9 Mt. A baseline PEA announced in April 2024, contemplated an open pit-only development scenario and included less than 30% of the new Mineral Resource Estimate for Omai. Three drills have commenced the 2026 drill program: at Wenot the focus is to further test the limits of the deposit, including both east and west, and to commence upgrading the large Inferred MRE to Indicated. Additional drilling will continue to explore certain known gold occurrences for possible near-surface higher-grade satellite deposits. An updated MRE and PEA are planned for H1 2026 to include the expanded Wenot open pit deposit and the adjacent Gilt Creek underground deposit. The Omai Gold Mine produced over 3.7 million ounces of gold from 1993 to 20052, ceasing operations when gold was below US$400 per ounce. The Omai site significantly benefits from existing infrastructure, including an on-site airstrip, and is connected by road to the two largest cities in Guyana, Georgetown and Linden.

1 NI 43-101 Technical Report dated October 9, 2025 titled "UPDATED MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AND TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE OMAI GOLD PROPERTY, POTARO MINING DISTRICT NO.2, GUYANA" was prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. and is available on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website.

2 Past production at the Omai Mine (1993-2005) is summarized in several Cambior Inc. documents available on www.sedarplus.ca, including March 31, 2006 AIF and news release August 3, 2006.

+1.416.473.5351

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Table 2. Drill Hole Coordinates

Hole ID Azimuth Inclination Easting Northing Length Status (degrees) (m) (m) 25ODD-145 354 -52 304979 601346 616.4 Reporting 25ODD-145W2 354 -52 304979 601346 553.4 Reporting 25ODD-148 358 -45 304329 601539 424.4 Reporting 25ODD-149 356 -50 305783 601191 575.6 Reporting 25ODD-150 355 -48 305440 601250 626.0 Reporting 25ODD-150W 355 -48 305440 601250 531.7 Reporting 25ODD-151 358 -47 304278 601496 361.4 Reporting 25ODD-152 356 -49 305080 601288 511.7 Reporting

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing of completion of the drill program, and the potential for the Omai Gold Project to allow Omai to build significant gold Mineral Resources at attractive grades, and forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the price of gold and copper; and the results of current exploration. Further, the Mineral Resource data set out in this news release are estimates, and no assurance can be given that the anticipated tonnages and grades will be achieved or that the indicated level of process recovery will be realized. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cautionary Note Regarding Mineral Resource Estimates

Until mineral deposits are actually mined and processed, Mineral Resources must be considered as estimates only. Mineral Resource Estimates that are not Mineral Reserves have not demonstrated economic viability. The estimation of Mineral Resources is inherently uncertain, involves subjective judgement about many relevant factors and may be materially affected by, among other things, environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors described in the Company's public disclosure available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration. The accuracy of any Mineral Resource Estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation, which may prove to be unreliable and depend, to a certain extent, upon the analysis of drilling results and statistical inferences that may ultimately prove to be inaccurate. Mineral Resource Estimates may have to be re-estimated based on, among other things: (i) fluctuations in mineral prices; (ii) results of drilling, and development; (iii) results of future test mining and other testing; (iv) metallurgical testing and other studies; (v) results of geological and structural modeling including block model design; (vi) proposed mining operations, including dilution; (vii) the evaluation of future mine plans subsequent to the date of any estimates; and (viii) the possible failure to receive required permits, licenses and other approvals. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of a "Inferred" or "Indicated" Mineral Resource Estimate will ever be upgraded to a higher category. The Mineral Resource Estimates disclosed in this news release were reported using Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (the "CIM Standards") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 43-101").

Cautionary Statements to U.S. Readers

This news release uses the terms "Mineral Resource", "Indicated Mineral Resource" and "Inferred Mineral Resource" as defined in the CIM Standards in accordance with NI 43-101. While these terms are recognized and required by the Canadian Securities Administrators in accordance with Canadian securities laws, they may not be recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The "Mineral Resource" Estimates and related information in this news release may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280477

Source: Omai Gold Mines Corp.