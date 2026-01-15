Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors has approved the adoption of a Shareholder Rights Plan (the "Shareholder Rights Plan") pursuant to an agreement entered into with Endeavor Trust Corporation, as rights agent, dated January 14, 2026 (the "Effective Date").

The purpose of the Shareholder Rights Plan is to ensure that all shareholders are treated fairly in connection with any offer to acquire the outstanding common shares of the Company and that the Board of Directors of the Company has the opportunity to identify, solicit, develop and negotiate value-enhancing alternatives to any unsolicited, opportunistic, or coercive take-over bid, while preserving the Company's ability to execute its long-term strategic objectives.

The Shareholder Rights Plan is subject to ratification by the Company's shareholders at the next meeting of shareholders which is expected to be held within the next 90 days. If ratified by shareholders, the Shareholder Rights Plan will have an initial term of three years. If the Shareholder Rights Plan is not ratified by the Company's shareholders within six months of the Effective Date, the Shareholder Rights Plan and all rights issued thereunder will terminate and cease to be effective at that time. The Shareholder Rights Plan is similar to rights plans adopted by other Canadian companies and ratified by their shareholders.

The Shareholder Rights Plan has not been adopted in response to, or in anticipation of, any known or anticipated take-over bid, however the Board of Directors has become aware that increased trading volume on the Company's stock exchange listings, including in Canada, the USA and Germany, has given an opportunity for any parties to acquire and accumulate shares in connection with so-called 'creeping bids', which has the potential to impact the value delivered to shareholders in connection with any such bid.

A summary of the principal terms and conditions of the Shareholder Rights Plan will be set out in the Company's Management Information Circular to be mailed to shareholders prior to the next shareholders meeting. A copy of the Shareholder Rights Plan will also be filed under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and with the CSE.

John Karagiannidis, President and Chief Executive Officer of QIMC, commented:

"As QIMC continues to develop its advanced natural geological hydrogen portfolio across multiple jurisdictions, the Board believes it is essential to adopt governance measures that enhance shareholder protection and protect long-term value. The Shareholder Rights Plan helps ensure that any attempt to acquire control of the Company occurs in a manner that treats all shareholders fairly and provides equal value, while preserving the strategic flexibility needed to execute our long-term growth strategy."

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC)

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) is a mining exploration and development company dedicated to unlocking the potential of North America's abundant natural resources. With properties in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and Minnesota (USA), QIMC specializes in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits.

QIMC is committed to sustainable development, environmental stewardship, and innovation, with the objective of supporting clean energy solutions for the AI-driven and carbon-neutral economy.

