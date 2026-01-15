Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR80) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to report new assays from its 2025 drilling of the Road and Blueberry Contact Zone within the Scottie Gold Mine Project ("Scottie Gold Mine" or the "Project").

The road-accessible Scottie Gold Mine Project, which includes the 100%-owned past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone, is located 35 kilometres north of Stewart, BC, and is the subject of a newly released Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") entitled Scottie Gold Mine Project (see news release dated October 28, 2025).

In addition to a high-grade intercept in the Fifi Zone, drilling results also confirm the discovery of a new near surface vein in the Bend. Notably, at the Road Zone, drilling encountered a high-grade intercept outside of the current resource model but within the PEA's open pit shell.

"These results clearly demonstrate the success of Scottie's 2025 drill program, delivering increased geological confidence on our high-grade vein systems such as Fifi, confirming resource expansion potential within the existing open pit shell, and highlighting the discovery of new veins at the Bend area," stated Dr. Thomas Mumford, President. "This drilling underscores the strength of our systematic exploration approach, delivering results across multiple fronts and reinforcing the significant upside across the project. We look forward to returning to the drill this season as we continue to advance and expand the system."

Highlights:

SR25-416 intersected 16.1 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 4.60 metres (m), including 56.5 g/t gold over 1.10 m in the Fifi vein zone (Table 1, Figures 1,2,4).

SR25-409 intersected 4.39 g/t gold over 5.00 m including 16.8 g/t gold over 1.00 m at the Road Zone. Intercept was outside of the resource block model but within the open pit shell (Table 1, Figures 1,2,3).

While drilling a hydrological hole for ongoing ground water monitoring, SR25-400 in the Bend area intersected a newly discovered vein grading 3.09 g/t gold over 3.00 m in a near surface intercept (Table 1, Figure 2).

Table 1: Highlight results from new drill assays (uncut) - Bend and Blueberry Contact Zone

Drill Hole

From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Sub Zone SR25-400

17.00 20.00 3.00 3.09 20.3 Bend area SR25-401

27.00 29.00 2.00 1.12 0.00 Bend area SR25-402

36.75 37.90 1.15 1.99 45.0 Bend area

62.00 63.00 1.00 1.31 0.00 Bend area

70.00 71.00 1.00 2.29 2.00 Bend area SR25-405

40.20 41.20 1.00 1.07 0.00 Road

46.35 47.35 1.00 35.8 0.00 Road SR25-406

14.75 16.15 1.40 3.01 0.00 Road SR25-407

57.10 58.50 1.40 1.49 9.00 Road SR25-409

18.30 23.30 5.00 4.39 1.20 Road including 19.30 20.30 1.00 16.8 6.00 Road

49.00 53.40 4.40 3.49 0.00 Road

58.00 59.00 1.00 1.02 0.00 Road

70.00 71.00 1.00 2.76 0.00 Road SR25-416

140.50 145.10 4.60 16.1 10.0 Fifi including 141.60 142.70 1.10 56.5 26.0 Fifi *True width of the intervals has not yet been established by drilling

Figure 1: Segmented vertical long section of the Blueberry Contact Zone illustrating the distribution and status of drilled targets from the 2025 season and the reported results thus far, relative to intercepts from previous drilling campaigns.

Figure 2: Overview plan view map of the Blueberry Contact Zone and Bend, illustrating the locations of the reported drill results, cross-sections (Figures 3,4), and the distribution of the modelled sulphide-rich cross-structures.

Discussion of Results

Fifi

Recent drilling at the Fifi vein zone continues to validate its importance within the Scottie Gold Mine Project, delivering high-grade intercepts within and adjacent to the existing open-pit shell. These results support increased confidence in grade continuity, provide opportunities to enhance early-stage mill feed through higher-grade material, and offer potential to improve project economics through selective mining and sequencing. The growing definition of the Fifi zone adds flexibility to mine planning while reinforcing the potential for near-surface, high-margin ounces.

Bend

During the 2025 season a number of hydrological drill holes were proposed by SLR (collecting baseline environmental data for permitting) in collaboration with Tetra Tech for purposes of ground water monitoring and geotechnical support. Reported holes 400-402 were drilled in the Bend area to support design of the open pit for the Bend Vein. Hole 400, a vertical hole, 21.5 metre deep, intercepted a sulphide-rich vein hosted in andesite (same setting as the Bend vein) grading 3.09 g/t Au over 3.00 m. This newly discovered, near surface vein will be further targeted in the 2026 drill program.

Drilling within PEA Open Pit Shell - Road Zone

An objective during the 2025 program was expansion of the resource within the open pit shells defined in the PEA, i.e. the volume of rock within the open pit shell outside the block model. This rock, modelled in the MRE and PEA as waste, is seen to have potential to host low to medium-grade gold and had not been actively targeted in the past. Testing of these areas was done through either dedicated drill holes, or re-design of holes to test this additional zone enroute to their primary target. One such hole, SR25-409, intersected 4.39 g/t gold over 5.00 m including 16.8 g/t gold over 1.00 m at the Road Zone demonstrating opportunity to expand the resource in this area.

Figure 3: Cross-section displaying Blueberry Contact Zone intercepts from drill holes SR25-405 to 407, and 409.

About the Scottie Gold Mine Project

Over the past six years, exploration at the Scottie Gold Mine Project has delivered exceptional results - highlighted by the discovery of four new high-grade zones (Blueberry Contact Zone, Domino, D-Zone, and P-Zone) and the expansion of several historically drilled targets (Scottie Gold Mine, C-Zone, Bend Vein, and Stockwork).

A clear spatial relationship has emerged between these high-grade zones and the contact with the Jurassic-aged Texas Creek Plutonic Suite, providing a powerful framework for ongoing targeting. Detailed geological, structural, mineralogical, and geochemical studies now point to a shared mineralizing event across the property - linking the deposits into a broader, interconnected system with significant growth potential.

The Blueberry Contact Zone, located 2 km northeast of the 100%-owned past producing Scottie Gold Mine in BC's Golden Triangle, has rapidly advanced from a lightly drilled high-grade vein

Figure 4: Cross-section displaying Blueberry Contact Zone intercepts from drill hole SR25-416.

showing into a major growth target. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval was intersected in a new N-S oriented zone adjacent to the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received from 2020 - 2024, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that the N-S mineralized trend is a controlling structure that hosts an array of SW-trending, sub-parallel, sulphide-rich veins that obliquely crosscut it which host high-grade gold. As of the end of 2024, the extent of the N-S zone, defined by the contact between andesite and siltstone units of the Hazelton Formation and the presence of the cross-cutting sulfide-rich structures, has a drilled strike length of >1,550 metres and has been tested to >525 metres depth. The Blueberry Contact Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 kilometres north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Mine. Newmont's Brucejack Mine is located 25 kilometres to the north.

The Company has recently completed a PEA which evaluates a low-capital DSO operation to deliver a gold-rich gravel product to Asian copper/precious metals smelters. At a gold price of US$2600/oz the project estimates an after-tax NPV(5%) of $215.8 M CAD with an IRR of 60.3%. By design, the operation will eliminate the need for a gold processing plant and tailings facility, thereby significantly reducing the capital required and resulting in a minimal environmental footprint, resulting in an initial capital cost of $128.6 M CAD. The project envisages a shallow open pit on the Blueberry Zone to start, followed by underground production from both Blueberry and the past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. The PEA also evaluates a toll milling scenario through the nearby Premier Mill, which results in an after-tax NPV(5%) $380.1 M CAD and an IRR 89.9%.

Scottie's 2025 Bulk Sample program exemplifies the unique characteristics of this mining project, and its ability to rapidly progress. From permitting to mining, crushing, transporting, shipping and sale of the product, the program was executed in under a year, generating an estimated $9M in new revenue. With this proven pathway, Scottie's has confidence in the simplicity and efficiency of its DSO model.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples taken during the 2025 field season were analyzed at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. The majority of drill core was NQ in diameter, with select holes of HQ size primarily taken for geomechanical purposes. Prior to sampling drill core was cut in half lengthwise, with half sent for assay and the remaining half kept in Stewart, BC. Standards, blanks, and duplicate samples were taken at intervals and frequencies that meet or exceed industry best practices. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t gold). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

Dr. Thomas Mumford, P.Geo., non-independent President of the Company, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie Resources holds 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property, which includes the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Georgia Project, host to the past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria, Sulu, and Tide North properties. In total, Scottie controls approximately 58,500 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims within the Stewart Mining Camp in British Columbia's Golden Triangle-one of the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Scottie's current resource estimate on the Scottie Gold Mine Project includes a total of 703,000 gold ounces at an average grade of 6.1 g/t (Inferred category) in 3.6 millon tonnes, highlighting the development potential for a significant near-surface, high-grade deposit. The Company's strategy is to continue expanding this resource and to define additional mineralization around past-producing mines through systematic drilling and surface exploration.

The Company has recently completed a PEA for the Scottie Gold Mine. The PEA outlines a robust Direct-Ship Ore (DSO) development scenario with strong economics and significant upside through a potential toll-milling option utilizing excess capacity at the nearby Premier mill. The base case DSO project delivers an after-tax NPV(5%) of $215.8-$668.3 million at gold prices of US$2,600-$4,200/oz, respectively. Under the toll-milling scenario, project economics improve substantially, with an after-tax NPV(5%) of $380.1-$831.7 million (no agreement currently in place). The PEA estimates initial capital costs of $128.6 million, average annual production of ~65,400 oz gold over seven years, and a payback period of 1.7 years for the after-tax DSO case-reduced to just 0.9 years under the toll-milling opportunity at US$2,600/oz.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

