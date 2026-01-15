Revenio Group Corporation: Change in the Revenio Leadership Team: Kate Taylor to step down

Revenio Group Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | January 15, 2026 at 14:30:00 EET
Leadership team member Dr. Kate Taylor (Vice President, Strategy and Business Development), will step down from her position by January 31, 2026. She has been based in Australia. The responsibilities of Vice President, Strategy and Business Development will be shared by the CEO Jouni Toijala and the Leadership Team.
"I would like to thank Kate for her significant contribution to advancing the Group's strategy. Kate has played an important role in integrating Oculo, which she founded and which we acquired in 2021, into the Revenio Group. Her role has also been instrumental in building our software solutions business. I wish her every success in the future," says Jouni Toijala, CEO of Revenio Group.
As of February 1, 2026, the Leadership Team of Revenio Group will consist of:
- Jouni Toijala, CEO
- John Floyd, Vice President, Sales
- Heli Huopaniemi, Vice President, Quality
- Ari Isomäki, Vice President, Operations
- Robin Pulkkinen, CFO
- Marco Rizzardo, Vice President, R&D
- Erkki Tala, Vice President, Products, Brand and Marketing
- Hanna Vuornos, Vice President, People and Culture
