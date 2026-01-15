Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 805985 | ISIN: FI0009010912 | Ticker-Symbol: R0V
Tradegate
15.01.26 | 11:18
22,400 Euro
-2,40 % -0,550
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REVENIO GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REVENIO GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,45022,65015:25
22,45022,60015:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.01.2026 13:30 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Revenio Group Corporation: Change in the Revenio Leadership Team: Kate Taylor to step down

Revenio Group Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | January 15, 2026 at 14:30:00 EET

Leadership team member Dr. Kate Taylor (Vice President, Strategy and Business Development), will step down from her position by January 31, 2026. She has been based in Australia. The responsibilities of Vice President, Strategy and Business Development will be shared by the CEO Jouni Toijala and the Leadership Team.

"I would like to thank Kate for her significant contribution to advancing the Group's strategy. Kate has played an important role in integrating Oculo, which she founded and which we acquired in 2021, into the Revenio Group. Her role has also been instrumental in building our software solutions business. I wish her every success in the future," says Jouni Toijala, CEO of Revenio Group.

As of February 1, 2026, the Leadership Team of Revenio Group will consist of:

  • Jouni Toijala, CEO
  • John Floyd, Vice President, Sales
  • Heli Huopaniemi, Vice President, Quality
  • Ari Isomäki, Vice President, Operations
  • Robin Pulkkinen, CFO
  • Marco Rizzardo, Vice President, R&D
  • Erkki Tala, Vice President, Products, Brand and Marketing
  • Hanna Vuornos, Vice President, People and Culture
    CEO Jouni Toijala, tel. +358 50 484 0085
    Nasdaq Helsinki
    Key media
    Revenio is a global provider of comprehensive eye care diagnostic solutions. The group offers fast, user-friendly, and reliable tools for diagnosing glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and macular degeneration (AMD). Revenio's ophthalmic diagnostic solutions include intraocular pressure (IOP) measurement devices (tonometers), fundus imaging devices, and perimeters as well as software solutions under the iCare brand.

    In 2024, the Group's net sales totaled EUR 103.5 million, with an operating profit of EUR 25.0 million. Revenio Group Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code REG1V.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.