Revenio Group Corporation: iCare partners with Mediwhale on AI-powered cardiovascular disease prevention

iCare, part of Revenio Group, announced today that iCare, a global leader in advanced ophthalmic screening solutions, and Mediwhale Inc. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore a strategic collaboration. iCare provides eye care professionals with advanced solutions for comprehensive screening, diagnostics and monitoring of glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration. Mediwhale Inc. is an AI-driven healthcare company that uses non-invasive retinal imaging to assess the risk of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. The partnership aims to integrate Dr. Noon CVD, Mediwhale's AI-powered software that predicts cardiovascular disease risk using retinal imaging with iCare's DRSplus fundus imaging system within iCare Screening Solution, creating a powerful combined offering for preventive healthcare.

Purpose and vision

The collaboration seeks to leverage retinal imaging as a gateway to systemic health insights. By combining iCare's expertise in comprehensive eye disease screening - including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration - with Mediwhale's retina-based cardiovascular risk prediction technology the joint solution will enable clinicians to assess cardiovascular risk during routine eye exams. This approach supports early intervention and holistic patient care.



"This collaboration represents an exciting step toward expanding the role of retinal screening beyond ophthalmology," says Pirjo Kortteisto, Global Product Lead Screening at iCare. "By integrating Mediwhale's Cardiovascular Risk prediction AI capabilities, we aim to deliver innovative solutions that empower healthcare providers to detect the risks of systemic diseases earlier and improve patient outcomes."

"This partnership with iCare accelerates the global adoption of our accessible AI for predicting cardiovascular and metabolic risks. We are establishing a new standard where the retinal exam is no longer just for eye health, but a critical tool for managing metabolic syndrome," adds Mediwhale CEO Kevin Taegeun Choi.

Revenio Group in brief

Revenio is a global provider of comprehensive eye care diagnostic solutions. The group offers fast, user-friendly, and reliable tools for diagnosing glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and macular degeneration (AMD). Revenio's ophthalmic diagnostic solutions include intraocular pressure (IOP) measurement devices (tonometers), fundus imaging devices, and perimeters as well as software solutions under the iCare brand.

In 2025, the Group's net sales totaled EUR 109.7 million, with an operating profit of EUR 25.4 million. Revenio Group Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code REG1V.

About Mediwhale

Mediwhale is an AI healthcare company that uses non-invasive retinal scans to predict the risk of cardiometabolic diseases. By leveraging deep learning, Mediwhale can identify future disease risks before symptoms appear. Founded in 2016, the company is committed to making preventive care more affordable, accessible, safe, and convenient. https://mediwhale.com/