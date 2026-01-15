

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (SOBI.ST) announced that revenue and adjusted EBITA margin for the full year 2025 were higher than previous outlook. Full-year revenue was approximately 28.2 billion Swedish kronor, approximately 15 percent growth at constant exchange rate at CER. Adjusted EBITA margin was approximately 40 percent of revenues. The prior outlook for the full year 2025 was: revenue to grow by a low double-digit percentage at CER and adjusted EBITA margin to be in the mid to high-30s percent of?revenue.



The company said the main reason for the increased revenue was higher than expected fourth quarter sales for Doptelet, Gamifant and the Haemophilia portfolio. The adjusted EBITA margin was increased due to the higher than expected revenue.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News