Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P063 | ISIN: CA38171A2092 | Ticker-Symbol: B4IF
Tradegate
15.01.26 | 07:55
1,560 Euro
-2,50 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5501,61015:27
1,5501,61015:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.01.2026 12:18 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Goliath Resources Limited: Goliath Resources Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting, BOD Exercised Its Discretion Not To Proceed With Consolidation

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (Frankfurt: B4IF) (the "Company" or "Goliath") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held January 14, 2026 (the "Meeting). All items of business tabled at the Meeting were approved by the requisite majorities, including:

  • Roger Rosmus, Graham Warren, Wayne Isaacs and Rein Turna were re-elected as directors of the Company;
  • McGovern Hurley LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company;
  • The omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Plan") was re-approved for use by the Company;
  • Certain amendments to the Plan were approved by the disinterested shareholders of the Company; and
  • The consolidation of the outstanding common shares of the Company on the basis of one (new) for up to seven (old) Common Shares (the "Consolidation") was approved.

Despite the approval of the shareholders of the Consolidation at the Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company has exercised its discretion and determined not to proceed with the Consolidation.

The Meeting materials, including the management information circular dated November 30, 2025 (the "Circular"), are available under the Company's profile on www.SEDARPLUS.ca and on the Company's website at https://goliathresourcesltd.com/.

About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources is an explorer of precious metals projects in the highly prospective Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. All of its projects are in high quality geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. Goliath is a member and active supporter of CASERM which is an organization that represents a collaborative venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Goliath recently completed its largest fully funded drill campaign to date for a total of 64,364 meters in 2025. It has assays pending for 70 gold only holes and 110 gold equivalent holes. It is fully funded for a similar sized drill program in 2026. The Company's key strategic cornerstone shareholders include Crescat Capital, a Global Commodity Group (Singapore), McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), Waratah Capital Advisors, Rob McEwen, Eric Sprott and Larry Childress.

For more information please contact:

Goliath Resources Limited

Mr. Roger Rosmus
Founder and CEO Tel: +1.416.488.2887
roger@goliathresources.com
www.goliathresourcesltd.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.