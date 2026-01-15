Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) (01 Quantum or the Company), a leading early-market provider of enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions for the quantum computing era, and Hitachi Solutions Create Ltd. (HSC), a core IT Company of Hitachi Group headquartered in Japan, today announced that HSC has officially launched DoMobile Ver.5, powered by 01 Quantum's post-quantum cryptography (PQC) technologies, and is now available to customers in Japan as of today, January 15, 2026. This long-standing remote access platform, supporting secure remote work since 2002, now incorporates PQC designed to withstand attacks from emerging quantum computers.

The addition of PQC significantly strengthens the security of remote access communications, helping organizations mitigate the growing risk of quantum-enabled cyberattacks and maintain stable, long-term operational continuity.

The corresponding press release by HSC can be found at:

https://www.hitachi-solutions-create.co.jp/company/newsrelease/2026/0115_01/

Yusaku Kurata, Executive Officer, Business Division Manager at HSC, commented: "Since its launch in 2002 DoMobile has helped organizations maintain secure and reliable remote access. With DoMobile Ver.5, we are taking the next major step by integrating post-quantum cryptography to protect our customers from emerging risks such as Harvest Now, Decrypt Later attacks. By adopting NIST-standardized PQC ahead of the industry, we are ensuring that our users can continue working safely and confidently well into the quantum computing era."

Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Quantum, added, "The transition to post-quantum security is no longer theoretical, it is an operational necessity. Our collaboration with HSC on DoMobile Ver.5 demonstrates how organizations can begin securing their remote access infrastructure today against tomorrow's quantum-enabled threats. We're proud to support a solution that brings PQC to market early and makes advanced protection accessible to tens of thousands of users without added cost or complexity."

Addressing the Rising Threat of Quantum-Era Cyberattacks

Hybrid work has become a permanent fixture for many organizations, but remote environments continue to face heightened exposure to cyber threats. Traditional public key cryptography methods such as RSA and ECC have historically provided robust protection due to the computational difficulty of breaking them with conventional computers.

However, advances in quantum computing have raised concerns that these widely used encryption methods could be compromised sooner than expected. This risk is particularly acute in the context of "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later (HNDL)" attacks, in which adversaries collect encrypted data today with the intention of decrypting it once quantum capabilities mature. Sensitive information such as medical records and financial transaction data requiring long-term confidentiality is especially vulnerable.

As a result, global momentum is building around the adoption of PQC, which is designed to remain secure even in the presence of quantum computers. Standardization efforts are well underway, and financial regulators, including the Financial Services Agency, are urging institutions to begin transitioning to PQC to safeguard critical information over the long term.

A Proven Remote Access Platform, Now Quantum-Resilient

HSC has delivered the DoMobile remote access system for more than two decades, serving approximately 7,000 companies and 36,000 users, particularly within the security-sensitive financial sector. During the COVID-19 pandemic, DoMobile played a key role in enabling secure work-from-home operations across Japan.

With DoMobile Ver.5 HSC is introducing software product with PQC capabilities ahead of competitors in Japan offering resistance to quantum-based cyberattacks. DoMobile Ver.5 is designed to enhance the security of remote access communications while supporting uninterrupted and stable use during remote work operations.

Key Features of DoMobile Ver.5

1. Quantum-Resistant Security

DoMobile Ver.5 integrates PQC into its public key cryptography framework, protecting users from emerging threats such as HNDL attacks and ensuring long-term confidentiality.

2. Adoption of NIST-Standardized Technology

The system incorporates PQC algorithms standardized by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), specifically those published in FIPS 203, ensuring high reliability and future-proof security.

3. No Additional Cost for PQC

DoMobile Ver.5 delivers PQC-enhanced security under standard licensing terms. Existing customers can access the upgraded functionality simply by applying the latest update with no optional contracts required.

4. First to Market in Japan

As of January 15, 2026, according to HSC, no other remote access software in Japan offers PQC functionality. DoMobile Ver.5 positions HSC at the forefront of secure remote access technology in the quantum era.

The Quantum Threat

About Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is one of the core IT Companies of Hitachi Group delivering proven business and IT strategies and solutions to companies across many industries. The company provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation, and maintenance. For more information, visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi-solutions-create.co.jp.

About 01 Quantum Inc.

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc., (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cybersecurity and remote access solutions. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site https://01quantuminc.com | https://01com.com and follow us on our blog at https://blog.01com.com/wp.

