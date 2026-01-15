North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. Confirms Magnet REE and Niobium Mineralization at Blanchette, Bardy and Sabot Properties, Including 1.82% TREO and 0.14% Nb2O5

Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: NIOB) (FSE: KS82.F) (OTCQB: NIOMF) ("North American Niobium" or the "Company") is pleased to report geochemical results from select rock grab samples collected during its Q4 2025 prospecting program on the Company's 100%-owned Blanchette, Bardy and Sabot properties in Québec, located approximately 40 km from the Municipality of La Tuque. The results confirm the presence of magnet rare earth elements and niobium within pegmatite-hosted systems, reinforcing the Company's thesis that its Québec portfolio is prospective for critical minerals essential to clean energy, electrification, and defense applications.

Highlights

Blanchette: A select outcrop rock grab sample returned 1.82% TREO, including 3,979.41 ppm MREO (2,892.67 ppm Nd2O3, 935.15 ppm Pr6O11, 123.95 ppm Dy2O3 and 27.64 ppm Tb 4 O 7 ) and 0.14% Nb2O5.

Bardy: A select outcrop rock grab sample returned 0.319% TREO, including 682.50 ppm MREO.

Sabot: A select outcrop rock grab sample returned 0.155% TREO, including 313.12 ppm MREO.

Next steps: At Bardy and Blanchette, the Company plans follow-up soil-gas radon surveying conducted in tandem with a backpack drilling program. A separate high-resolution magnetic survey is also planned to further define and prioritize target areas.

MREO: Magnet Rare Earth Oxide; TREO: Total Rare Earth Oxide; TREE: Total Rare Earth Elements

Q4 2025 Prospecting Program and Results

The Q4 2025 program consisted of reconnaissance prospecting and selective outcrop sampling across the Blanchette, Bardy and Sabot properties to validate historical grab assay results and guide follow-up exploration. The results reported in this release are derived from select outcrop rock grab samples, which are selective by nature and may not be representative of underlying mineralization. The Company collected 98 samples at Bardy, 86 samples at Blanchette, and 15 samples at Sabot during its 2025 Fall Program. The twenty (20) best assay results shown in Table 1 below were collected from granitic rocks, predominantly pegmatite, located approximately 40 km northwest of the Municipality of La Tuque. These encouraging results were selected because they exceed either the 0.10% TREO threshold or 500 ppm Nb2O5. Notably, pegmatite sample G170126 from Blanchette returned 0.48% Cu and 158.53 ppm Nd2O3.The Company also confirmed that the 2.7% TREE sample (including 4,090 ppm Nd) was a channel sample collected across the full 40 cm width of the dyke. The historical Bardy sample (0.69% TREE total, including 1,150 ppm Nd) could not be located. The identification of elevated magnet REEs and niobium in surface samples across multiple properties supports the presence of a fertile mineral system within the Grenville Province. These results provide a technical basis to advance toward subsurface validation and systematic target delineation.



Table 1: Best assay results from the Q4 2025 prospecting program on Blanchette, Bardy and Sabot. Twenty (20) assay results are above 500 ppm Nb 2 O 5 or TREO above 0.1%.

Sample ID Project Rock

code EASTING NORTHING TREO

(%) MREO

(ppm) Cu

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) Pr 6 O 11

(ppm) Nd 2 O 3

(ppm) Tb 4 O 7

(ppm) Dy 2 O 3

(ppm) Y 2 O 3

(ppm) G170127 Blanchette PEGMATITE 198015 5282461 1.824 3979.41 21 1473.42 935.15 2892.672 27.64 123.95 665.43 G170262 Bardy PEGMATITE 168004 5279558 0.319 682.50 6 10.51 167.34 498.0528 3.28 13.83 60.83 G170251 Bardy PEGMATITE 168040 5279582 0.243 500.79 8 37.62 123.24 360.4176 2.91 14.23 74.42 G170264 Bardy PEGMATITE 167990 5279546 0.235 515.29 7 14.95 125.05 374.4144 2.80 13.03 66.92 G170073 Sabot GRANITE 198972 5300325 0.155 313.12 17 16.74 76.72 228.6144 1.50 6.29 35.43 G170007 Bardy PEGMATITE 167944 5279512 0.146 341.08 14 53.93 78.53 253.1088 1.79 7.64 40.00 G170022 Bardy PEGMATITE 168055 5279549 0.135 292.88 8 9.33 69.71 215.784 1.36 6.01 27.68 G170125 Blanchette PEGMATITE 198007 5282455 0.128 257.85 11 11.17 63.31 190.1232 0.98 3.44 14.03 G170018 Bardy PEGMATITE 168124 5279602 0.114 269.58 9 20.89 62.46 200.6208 1.22 5.27 26.92 G170017 Bardy PEGMATITE 168041 5279579 0.107 257.20 28 42.20 48.33 176.7096 4.62 27.54 149.85 G170136 Blanchette PEGMATITE 198223 5282646 0.105 334.46 10 203.13 60.65 247.2768 4.49 22.04 77.84 G170126 Blanchette PEGMATITE 198005 5282454 0.105 216.87 4790 10.37 54.73 158.6304 0.74 2.77 12.33 G170116 Blanchette PEGMATITE 198535 5282703 0.104 269.91 6 466.34 52.07 184.2912 5.42 28.12 139.05 G170150 Blanchette GRANITE 197837 5281746 0.100 206.28 7 171.66 47.36 144.6336 2.35 11.94 70.61 G170046 Bardy PEGMATITE 168253 5278766 0.100 215.77 13 582.21 47.97 159.2136 1.56 7.02 50.42 G170266 Bardy PEGMATITE 167988 5279545 0.098 212.09 18 619.41 47.24 147.5496 2.67 14.63 66.29 G170285 Blanchette PEGMATITE 197922 5282049 0.064 138.21 5 700.95 18.24 77.91552 6.01 36.04 197.47 G170296 Blanchette PEGMATITE 197947 5283271 0.062 116.30 3 802.51 6.96 42.80688 9.03 57.50 300.97 G170284 Blanchette GRANITE 197921 5282050 0.046 94.63 5 655.17 9.69 47.8224 5.33 31.79 177.15 G170258 Bardy PEGMATITE 168012 5279564 0.027 55.24 27 582.21 8.93 32.19264 1.90 12.22 73.40

Notes:

TREO (%) includes Y2O3-

MREO (ppm) is the sum of Nd2O3 + Pr6O11 + Dy2O3 + Tb4O7-

Grab samples are selective and no sample widths are implied. Rock grab samples are not necessarily representative of mineralization hosted on the properties.

Planned Follow-Up Work

The Company plans to advance priority areas at Bardy and Blanchette with a soil-gas radon survey conducted in tandem with a low-impact backpack drilling program to validate radon anomalies associated with mineralization and refine targets. A separate high-resolution magnetic survey is also planned to further define and prioritize target areas and guide subsequent exploration.

Sampling and Analytical Methods

Rock grab samples were collected from outcrop during the Q4 2025 prospecting program and submitted to ALS Laboratories in Lachine, Québec for analysis. Samples were analyzed using ALS method ME-MS71L, which includes ammonium bifluoride (ABF) decomposition / near-total extraction with ICP analytical techniques for multi-element geochemistry.

The Company did not insert certified reference materials, blanks, or field duplicates as part of this reconnaissance-level selective rock grab sampling. ALS employs internal quality control procedures as part of its analytical protocols. The data has been reviewed by the Qualified Person.

"These results validate our geological thesis across multiple Québec properties and confirm the presence of magnet rare earth elements and niobium in key target areas," said Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer of North American Niobium. "With high-priority zones now identified at Blanchette, Bardy, and Sabot, we are moving decisively into follow-up programs designed to test continuity and scale."

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN NIOBIUM AND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia's Omineca Mining Division and a recently acquired land package in Quebec's Grenville Province. The Quebec properties add exposure to rare earth elements (REE), niobium (Nb), and nickel-copper (Ni-Cu) occurrences, expanding the Company's footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Clyde McMillan, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained herein.

