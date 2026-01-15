

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $4.397 billion, or $2.68 per share. This compares with $3.714 billion, or $2.22 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $17.890 billion from $16.223 billion last year.



Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $4.397 Bln. vs. $3.714 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.68 vs. $2.22 last year. -Revenue: $17.890 Bln vs. $16.223 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News