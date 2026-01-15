Mitteilung der Iute Group AS:

Iute Group Successfully Acquires Banking License and Enters Ukraine Market

Iute Group, a European digital-first banking group, successfully enters the Ukrainian market by establishing a regulated bank with a strong focus on digital banking services for everyday financial needs. The market entry follows the approval by the National Bank of Ukraine and is based on an agreement with Ukraine's Deposit Guarantee Fund. Under the agreement, Iute Group acquires a banking license together with a selective transfer of low-risk assets and corresponding retail deposit liabilities with a total volume of approximately EUR 4 million from former RWS Bank to Iute Group's newly established bank entity in Ukraine.

The assets acquired consist primarily of government bonds and cash as well as all intangible assets related to banking operations, while loan portfolio and no related credit risk are excluded. Approximately ...

