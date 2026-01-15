AI innovation, the global shift to self-reliance and rising government debt likely to be key drivers of financial markets

Northern Trust Asset Management published its Capital Market Assumptions (CMA) 2026 Edition, forecasting improving and stable fixed income returns; market-leading U.S., Japanese and Australian equities; resilient real assets; and strong private market prospects fueled by innovation over the next decade.

The CMA also identifies three key long-term trends to markets and the global economy Rising Innovation and Declining Demographics, the Global Shift to Self-Reliance, and Looming Debt and Deficits - that provide the foundation for returns of stocks, bonds, real assets and alternatives.

"AI continues to demonstrate potential to transform productivity and labor markets, helping to offset the challenges of an aging workforce. Private markets should also benefit from this trend, as AI will likely drive private equity deals and private credit fuels the buildout of AI infrastructure," said Northern Trust Asset Management Global Co-Chief Investment Officer Anwiti Bahuguna, Ph.D. "Understanding how AI-related gains intersect with rising debt and fiscal pressures will be essential to building resilient portfolios and capturing long-term opportunities."

"Global markets over the next 10 years will be defined by rapid innovation, shifting demographics and evolving trade dynamics," said Northern Trust Asset Management Global Co-Chief Investment Officer Christian Roth, CFA. "We believe prioritizing risk-aware growth in portfolios can capture the upside of increased innovation, while mitigating downside risks from demographic and fiscal pressures."

Northern Trust Asset Management forecasts the following average annualized return expectations across asset classes over the next 10 years:

The United States (6.8%), Japan (7.3%) and Australia (7.7%) are projected to lead global returns. U.S. companies are likely to gain from technology-driven productivity, Japanese equities from economic and market catalysts, and Australian stocks from banking strength and natural resources. Fixed Income: Long-term investors can expect better fixed-income performance, with 5.0% for U.S. investment grade bonds and 4.6% for Treasurys. Investors in European, U.K. and Japanese bonds can expect decent income with low volatility.

Driving the CMA's forecasts are three long-term trends affecting markets and the global economy:

Rooted in deep capital market analysis, the CMA is an annual report of long-term average annualized return expectations that informs Northern Trust's investment decisions and strategic asset allocation recommendations. The full report, including detailed 10-year asset class forecasts, is available at: https://pages.e.northerntrust.com/am-cma-10-year-outlook.html

