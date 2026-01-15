Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P1UZ | ISIN: US68902V1070 | Ticker-Symbol: 4PG
Xetra
15.01.26 | 17:35
77,90 Euro
+0,67 % +0,52
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,6877,9418:32
77,6877,9418:32
ACCESS Newswire
15.01.2026 17:02 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Otis Worldwide Corporation: Otis Expands Little Engineers STEM Program Globally

FARMINGTON, CT / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Otis (NYSE:OTIS), the world's leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service, is making its successful Little Engineers program available everywhere the company does business.

What is Little Engineers?

Little Engineers is a hands-on, elevator-focused STEM education initiative designed to teach young students about the technology, safety and history of the elevator and escalator industry. Originally launched in Hong Kong SAR, more than 800 students across Greater China and the Asia Pacific regions have engaged in the Little Engineers program.

Where is it expanding?

Now, Otis is expanding the program globally, strengthening community engagement by empowering Otis colleagues to serve as Little Engineers volunteers, and motivating students to explore STEM fields early.

The program recently expanded to the Middle East. In Saudi Arabia, Otis volunteers partnered with the Jeddah Orphans Association to deliver meaningful STEM experiences to young learners. And in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, volunteers led 50 students through the program at Sharjah Indian School.

What do the students do?

Through interactive lessons, hands-on projects and virtual adventures, primary school students can explore the science behind elevators and escalators, learn about vertical mobility technologies, and build mini elevators and pulley systems.

Why is it important?

The global expansion of Little Engineers supports Otis' commitment to inspire youth around the world to become part of our dynamic industry, while reinforcing its dedication to safety, innovation, and community engagement.

"This global expansion reflects Otis' commitment to engaging meaningfully in the communities we serve. Through initiatives like Little Engineers, we're helping young people discover the excitement of STEM, gain a basic understanding of elevator systems and core technology and learn and practice safe-riding tips," said Matt Turner, Vice President of Social Impact at Otis. "Programs like Little Engineers also allow us to introduce students to the human side of engineering - its creativity and real-world impact. It's a way to spark interest early and share the passion that drives so many of our engineers today."

How does Little Engineers compare with other Otis Social Impact programs?

Little Engineers complements Otis' flagship social impact program, Made to Move Communities. While Made to Move Communities focuses on students ages 14 and older with innovation-driven problem solving, Little Engineers engages younger learners through hands-on exploration.

To learn more about the Little Engineers program and how Otis is investing in the future of vertical mobility, visit https://www.otis.com/en/us/our-company/social-impact.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2.4 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.4 million customer units worldwide - the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 72,000 people strong, including 44,000 field professionals, all committed to manufacturing, installing and maintaining products to meet the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

Hands-on learning initiative aims to inspire the next generation of innovators

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Otis Worldwide Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Otis Worldwide Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/otis-worldwide-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Otis Worldwide Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/otis-expands-little-engineers-stem-program-globally-1127493

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.