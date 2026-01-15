Otis Worldwide Corporation: Otis Expands Little Engineers STEM Program Globally

FARMINGTON, CT / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Otis (NYSE:OTIS), the world's leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service, is making its successful Little Engineers program available everywhere the company does business.

What is Little Engineers?

Little Engineers is a hands-on, elevator-focused STEM education initiative designed to teach young students about the technology, safety and history of the elevator and escalator industry. Originally launched in Hong Kong SAR, more than 800 students across Greater China and the Asia Pacific regions have engaged in the Little Engineers program.

Where is it expanding?

Now, Otis is expanding the program globally, strengthening community engagement by empowering Otis colleagues to serve as Little Engineers volunteers, and motivating students to explore STEM fields early.

The program recently expanded to the Middle East. In Saudi Arabia, Otis volunteers partnered with the Jeddah Orphans Association to deliver meaningful STEM experiences to young learners. And in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, volunteers led 50 students through the program at Sharjah Indian School.

What do the students do?

Through interactive lessons, hands-on projects and virtual adventures, primary school students can explore the science behind elevators and escalators, learn about vertical mobility technologies, and build mini elevators and pulley systems.

Why is it important?

The global expansion of Little Engineers supports Otis' commitment to inspire youth around the world to become part of our dynamic industry, while reinforcing its dedication to safety, innovation, and community engagement.

"This global expansion reflects Otis' commitment to engaging meaningfully in the communities we serve. Through initiatives like Little Engineers, we're helping young people discover the excitement of STEM, gain a basic understanding of elevator systems and core technology and learn and practice safe-riding tips," said Matt Turner, Vice President of Social Impact at Otis. "Programs like Little Engineers also allow us to introduce students to the human side of engineering - its creativity and real-world impact. It's a way to spark interest early and share the passion that drives so many of our engineers today."

How does Little Engineers compare with other Otis Social Impact programs?

Little Engineers complements Otis' flagship social impact program, Made to Move Communities. While Made to Move Communities focuses on students ages 14 and older with innovation-driven problem solving, Little Engineers engages younger learners through hands-on exploration.

To learn more about the Little Engineers program and how Otis is investing in the future of vertical mobility, visit https://www.otis.com/en/us/our-company/social-impact.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2.4 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.4 million customer units worldwide - the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 72,000 people strong, including 44,000 field professionals, all committed to manufacturing, installing and maintaining products to meet the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

Hands-on learning initiative aims to inspire the next generation of innovators

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Otis Worldwide Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Otis Worldwide Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/otis-worldwide-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Otis Worldwide Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/otis-expands-little-engineers-stem-program-globally-1127493