WKN: 251085 | ISIN: CA0194561027 | Ticker-Symbol: 5G8
Stuttgart
15.01.26 | 18:02
8,750 Euro
+0,57 % +0,050
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7069,06718:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.01.2026 16:06 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Allied Properties REIT: Allied Announces January 2026 Distribution

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties REIT ("Allied") (TSX:AP.UN) announced today that the Trustees of Allied have declared a distribution of $0.06 per unit for the month of January 2026, representing $0.72 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on February 17, 2026, to unitholders of record as at January 30, 2026.

About Allied

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Cecilia C. Williams, President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002
cwilliams@alliedreit.com

Nanthini Mahalingam, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
nmahalingam@alliedreit.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
