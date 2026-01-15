EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Half-Year liquidity contract statement as of December 31, 2025

Press release

Paris, 15 January 2026

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES to BNP Paribas, on the settlement date of 31/12/2025, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:

3,242 shares EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES

€609,267

During the 2nd half of 2025, was negotiated a total of:

For purchase, 117,702 shares, for an amount of €11,024,510 (1,838 transactions).

For sale, 116,446 shares, for an amount of €10,959,371 (1,695 transactions).

It should be noted that at the time of the previous half-year report as at 30 June 2025, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

2,236 shares EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES

€644,635

It is recalled that during the first half of 2025, was negotiated a total of:

121,955 shares were purchased, for an amount of €4,287,201 (1,069 transactions).

For sale, 136,397 shares, for an amount of €4,842,518 (1,308 transactions)

It is recalled that on 2 August 2021, at the start of the interventions, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

4,299 shares EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES

€255,967

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with strong vertical integration across its fields. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for underwater mine countermeasures, and inertial navigation systems using cutting-edge fiber optic gyroscope technology.

Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and safety for its civilian and military clients operating under harsh conditions, generating revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company primarily generates revenue in the defense sector but also serves civilian customers.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and the OTCQX trading market (EXALF). The company is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their respective fields. It is also included in the MSCI Global Small Caps index

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts :

Investors Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@ exail-technologies.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr

Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr



Appendix

Daily report of the liquidity contract for the period from 01/07/2025 to 31/12/2025 prepared in accordance with the provisions of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021.

Purchases Sales Number of shares Number of transations Amount

EUR Number of shares Number of transations Amount

EUR 01/07/2025 2 250 17 219 694,95 02/07/2025 1 810 16 160 063,91 1 810 18 160 481,84 03/07/2025 1 270 8 111 771,94 2 050 27 181 780,68 04/07/2025 1 050 17 94 690,05 1 050 11 95 070,05 07/07/2025 900 15 77 380,02 08/07/2025 1 025 11 86 432,51 1 425 14 120 404,95 09/07/2025 1 450 34 123 864,95 1 750 20 150 690,05 10/07/2025 1 000 15 90 840,00 1 200 14 110 400,00 11/07/2025 1 500 22 140 455,05 1 500 17 141 040,05 14/07/2025 1 100 27 106 399,92 1 100 13 107 105,24 15/07/2025 1 250 18 121 915,00 1 000 15 97 681,00 16/07/2025 650 7 64 055,03 650 9 64 225,01 17/07/2025 1 340 15 133 170,00 1 610 23 161 974,05 18/07/2025 700 31 72 260,02 700 16 73 469,97 21/07/2025 1 650 43 171 949,97 1 650 22 173 430,02 22/07/2025 1 178 13 122 384,78 878 11 93 667,24 23/07/2025 1 350 16 133 124,99 1 350 25 133 819,56 24/07/2025 600 6 63 900,00 1 250 12 134 540,00 25/07/2025 100 1 11 620,00 100 1 11 820,00 28/07/2025 1 050 14 122 399,97 110 2 12 884,00 29/07/2025 1 000 16 115 020,00 1 375 17 159 574,94 30/07/2025 1 400 18 163 730,00 1 550 17 181 899,94 31/07/2025 900 12 108 680,04 700 15 85 420,02 01/08/2025 1 350 30 158 539,95 1 350 12 161 450,01 04/08/2025 1 150 43 139 569,98 1 150 12 139 930,05 05/08/2025 1 000 10 123 120,00 06/08/2025 1 000 12 125 900,00 700 19 87 955,00 07/08/2025 1 100 14 131 580,02 1 100 23 132 030,03 08/08/2025 1 100 19 133 516,79 998 14 121 698,02 11/08/2025 1 300 20 146 999,97 1 300 23 147 762,03 12/08/2025 400 3 45 920,00 400 5 45 980,00 13/08/2025 900 11 103 394,97 800 14 92 290,00 14/08/2025 700 13 78 519,98 1 700 24 194 160,06 15/08/2025 700 8 79 960,02 200 4 23 120,00 18/08/2025 1 200 16 136 479,96 1 300 19 150 099,95 19/08/2025 1 000 13 112 360,00 20/08/2025 850 12 88 720,37 850 13 89 689,96 21/08/2025 550 11 58 850,00 1 100 23 118 600,02 22/08/2025 100 1 11 080,00 200 5 22 760,00 25/08/2025 700 16 79 380,00 700 14 79 800,00 26/08/2025 200 2 21 580,00 1 000 23 110 267,00 27/08/2025 700 15 77 119,98 28/08/2025 700 9 76 600,02 1 000 12 110 400,00 29/08/2025 1 000 18 111 780,00 01/09/2025 600 9 68 140,02 260 7 29 796,00 02/09/2025 1 300 23 143 780,00 03/09/2025 1 200 23 123 819,96 800 17 83 880,00 04/09/2025 700 13 72 680,02 100 1 10 440,00 05/09/2025 1 050 20 106 620,05 400 8 41 860,00 08/09/2025 500 11 49 360,00 1 000 11 100 970,00 09/09/2025 500 6 50 400,00 500 26 50 600,00 10/09/2025 1 000 18 104 940,00 11/09/2025 200 3 22 220,00 800 8 91 090,00 12/09/2025 200 2 22 900,00 200 3 23 300,00 15/09/2025 500 5 57 520,00 500 17 58 500,00 16/09/2025 825 13 94 570,00 17/09/2025 1 187 15 123 203,83 1 037 12 111 982,21 18/09/2025 700 7 70 020,02 851 17 86 309,87 19/09/2025 1 250 16 122 130,00 1 200 11 118 269,96 22/09/2025 1 500 28 144 880,05 1 875 23 182 375,06 23/09/2025 400 6 39 100,00 24/09/2025 700 13 61 630,03 700 13 62 190,80 25/09/2025 700 14 63 310,03 700 14 63 749,98 26/09/2025 400 7 36 810,00 1 100 15 102 365,01 29/09/2025 562 9 54 795,00 572 15 55 830,40 30/09/2025 400 8 39 800,00 1 150 14 115 480,01 01/10/2025 1 074 12 107 352,85 575 9 57 944,99 02/10/2025 600 9 59 610,00 750 10 74 850,00 03/10/2025 1 350 16 135 199,94 1 350 14 136 735,02 06/10/2025 1 250 20 121 182,50 1 100 16 106 963,23 07/10/2025 900 20 83 482,02 900 10 83 662,83 08/10/2025 1 500 14 141 409,95 1 625 17 153 690,06 09/10/2025 1 100 25 101 430,01 850 15 78 930,32 10/10/2025 1 240 22 112 547,61 810 15 73 911,69 13/10/2025 928 18 83 883,96 928 12 84 304,62 14/10/2025 1 100 18 97 964,57 1 650 38 148 420,64 15/10/2025 1 800 20 158 815,08 1 175 17 105 313,96 16/10/2025 800 13 67 680,64 1 350 16 114 219,99 17/10/2025 1 000 12 81 890,00 1 000 9 81 940,00 20/10/2025 700 16 58 830,03 1 000 9 84 450,00 21/10/2025 1 425 10 123 323,49 1 425 13 124 295,06 22/10/2025 2 100 30 177 690,03 1 750 39 149 525,08 23/10/2025 875 11 70 980,00 875 10 71 409,98 24/10/2025 1 350 22 112 624,43 1 350 18 113 564,97 27/10/2025 1 275 18 105 615,01 1 025 11 85 252,53 28/10/2025 792 15 63 583,58 942 9 75 985,77 29/10/2025 500 9 41 360,00 500 8 41 530,00 30/10/2025 1 550 21 126 840,07 1 550 25 127 412,02 31/10/2025 350 10 29 190,00 350 3 29 235,01 03/11/2025 1 900 22 158 500,09 1 900 17 158 841,14 04/11/2025 1 022 16 83 686,57 1 022 10 84 353,22 05/11/2025 1 100 12 87 930,04 900 15 72 180,00 06/11/2025 900 19 69 419,97 07/11/2025 200 3 14 920,00 1 000 12 75 465,00 10/11/2025 100 1 7 690,00 1 000 18 77 230,00 11/11/2025 1 000 17 75 770,00 100 1 7 650,00 12/11/2025 200 2 15 020,00 650 7 49 090,02 13/11/2025 100 1 7 580,00 1 000 9 76 850,00 14/11/2025 1 200 20 92 799,96 400 4 31 200,00 17/11/2025 1 125 16 91 357,54 18/11/2025 1 100 18 89 100,00 75 1 6 142,50 19/11/2025 1 100 16 89 719,96 500 6 41 400,00 20/11/2025 161 2 13 185,90 21/11/2025 1 400 20 109 354,98 1 000 12 78 926,80 24/11/2025 1 500 19 111 990,00 1 350 15 101 620,04 25/11/2025 1 700 30 124 036,93 1 600 16 117 647,52 26/11/2025 850 13 63 240,00 850 14 63 580,00 27/11/2025 1 250 14 94 985,00 1 250 24 95 125,00 28/11/2025 600 6 45 720,00 600 4 45 820,02 01/12/2025 1 000 17 73 900,00 1 000 14 74 030,00 02/12/2025 400 4 29 740,00 1 200 15 90 890,04 03/12/2025 700 7 56 185,01 1 450 17 116 815,05 04/12/2025 700 8 56 790,02 700 9 57 270,01 05/12/2025 1 400 19 116 564,98 1 350 20 113 172,12 08/12/2025 200 2 16 910,00 1 000 11 85 840,00 09/12/2025 147 2 12 980,70 10/12/2025 900 16 79 669,98 11/12/2025 400 6 34 760,00 143 6 12 605,49 12/12/2025 300 5 26 000,01 300 3 26 199,99 15/12/2025 610 26 52 494,71 657 38 56 771,63 16/12/2025 1 817 32 152 159,58 1 752 38 147 008,74 17/12/2025 1 500 25 125 172,45 855 16 72 175,00 18/12/2025 900 11 73 837,53 1 850 25 153 116,92 19/12/2025 1 700 51 142 569,48 1 575 29 132 393,56 22/12/2025 400 9 33 180,00 200 9 16 700,00 23/12/2025 450 4 37 535,00 350 5 29 480,01 24/12/2025 750 8 62 139,98 300 7 25 209,99 29/12/2025 1 450 17 117 624,44 1 450 13 119 010,06 30/12/2025 800 9 65 382,80 1 400 15 114 870,00 31/12/2025 800 19 65 400,00 200 3 16 400,00

