Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912613 | ISIN: FR0000062671 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G3
Tradegate
15.01.26 | 19:06
108,00 Euro
-0,74 % -0,80
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
106,20111,2019:52
108,20109,8019:26
Actusnews Wire
15.01.2026 19:23 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Half-Year liquidity contract statement as of December 31, 2025

Press release

Paris, 15 January 2026

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES to BNP Paribas, on the settlement date of 31/12/2025, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:

  • 3,242 shares EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES
  • €609,267

During the 2nd half of 2025, was negotiated a total of:

  • For purchase, 117,702 shares, for an amount of €11,024,510 (1,838 transactions).
  • For sale, 116,446 shares, for an amount of €10,959,371 (1,695 transactions).

It should be noted that at the time of the previous half-year report as at 30 June 2025, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

  • 2,236 shares EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES
  • €644,635

It is recalled that during the first half of 2025, was negotiated a total of:

  • 121,955 shares were purchased, for an amount of €4,287,201 (1,069 transactions).
  • For sale, 136,397 shares, for an amount of €4,842,518 (1,308 transactions)

It is recalled that on 2 August 2021, at the start of the interventions, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

  • 4,299 shares EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES
  • €255,967

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with strong vertical integration across its fields. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for underwater mine countermeasures, and inertial navigation systems using cutting-edge fiber optic gyroscope technology.

Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and safety for its civilian and military clients operating under harsh conditions, generating revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company primarily generates revenue in the defense sector but also serves civilian customers.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and the OTCQX trading market (EXALF). The company is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their respective fields. It is also included in the MSCI Global Small Caps index

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts :
Investors Relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@exail-technologies.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
apetureaux@actus.fr
Media Relations
Manon Clairet
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr

Appendix

Daily report of the liquidity contract for the period from 01/07/2025 to 31/12/2025 prepared in accordance with the provisions of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021.

PurchasesSales
Number of sharesNumber of transationsAmount
EUR		Number of sharesNumber of transationsAmount
EUR
01/07/20252 25017219 694,95
02/07/20251 81016160 063,911 81018160 481,84
03/07/20251 2708111 771,942 05027181 780,68
04/07/20251 0501794 690,051 0501195 070,05
07/07/20259001577 380,02
08/07/20251 0251186 432,511 42514120 404,95
09/07/20251 45034123 864,951 75020150 690,05
10/07/20251 0001590 840,001 20014110 400,00
11/07/20251 50022140 455,051 50017141 040,05
14/07/20251 10027106 399,921 10013107 105,24
15/07/20251 25018121 915,001 0001597 681,00
16/07/2025650764 055,03650964 225,01
17/07/20251 34015133 170,001 61023161 974,05
18/07/20257003172 260,027001673 469,97
21/07/20251 65043171 949,971 65022173 430,02
22/07/20251 17813122 384,788781193 667,24
23/07/20251 35016133 124,991 35025133 819,56
24/07/2025600663 900,001 25012134 540,00
25/07/2025100111 620,00100111 820,00
28/07/20251 05014122 399,97110212 884,00
29/07/20251 00016115 020,001 37517159 574,94
30/07/20251 40018163 730,001 55017181 899,94
31/07/202590012108 680,047001585 420,02
01/08/20251 35030158 539,951 35012161 450,01
04/08/20251 15043139 569,981 15012139 930,05
05/08/2025 1 00010123 120,00
06/08/20251 00012125 900,007001987 955,00
07/08/20251 10014131 580,021 10023132 030,03
08/08/20251 10019133 516,7999814121 698,02
11/08/20251 30020146 999,971 30023147 762,03
12/08/2025400345 920,00400545 980,00
13/08/202590011103 394,978001492 290,00
14/08/20257001378 519,981 70024194 160,06
15/08/2025700879 960,02200423 120,00
18/08/20251 20016136 479,961 30019150 099,95
19/08/20251 00013112 360,00
20/08/20258501288 720,378501389 689,96
21/08/20255501158 850,001 10023118 600,02
22/08/2025100111 080,00200522 760,00
25/08/20257001679 380,007001479 800,00
26/08/2025200221 580,001 00023110 267,00
27/08/20257001577 119,98
28/08/2025700976 600,021 00012110 400,00
29/08/2025 1 00018111 780,00
01/09/2025600968 140,02260729 796,00
02/09/20251 30023143 780,00
03/09/20251 20023123 819,968001783 880,00
04/09/20257001372 680,02100110 440,00
05/09/20251 05020106 620,05400841 860,00
08/09/20255001149 360,001 00011100 970,00
09/09/2025500650 400,005002650 600,00
10/09/2025 1 00018104 940,00
11/09/2025200322 220,00800891 090,00
12/09/2025200222 900,00200323 300,00
15/09/2025500557 520,005001758 500,00
16/09/20258251394 570,00
17/09/20251 18715123 203,831 03712111 982,21
18/09/2025700770 020,028511786 309,87
19/09/20251 25016122 130,001 20011118 269,96
22/09/20251 50028144 880,051 87523182 375,06
23/09/2025400639 100,00
24/09/20257001361 630,037001362 190,80
25/09/20257001463 310,037001463 749,98
26/09/2025400736 810,001 10015102 365,01
29/09/2025562954 795,005721555 830,40
30/09/2025400839 800,001 15014115 480,01
01/10/20251 07412107 352,85575957 944,99
02/10/2025600959 610,007501074 850,00
03/10/20251 35016135 199,941 35014136 735,02
06/10/20251 25020121 182,501 10016106 963,23
07/10/20259002083 482,029001083 662,83
08/10/20251 50014141 409,951 62517153 690,06
09/10/20251 10025101 430,018501578 930,32
10/10/20251 24022112 547,618101573 911,69
13/10/20259281883 883,969281284 304,62
14/10/20251 1001897 964,571 65038148 420,64
15/10/20251 80020158 815,081 17517105 313,96
16/10/20258001367 680,641 35016114 219,99
17/10/20251 0001281 890,001 000981 940,00
20/10/20257001658 830,031 000984 450,00
21/10/20251 42510123 323,491 42513124 295,06
22/10/20252 10030177 690,031 75039149 525,08
23/10/20258751170 980,008751071 409,98
24/10/20251 35022112 624,431 35018113 564,97
27/10/20251 27518105 615,011 0251185 252,53
28/10/20257921563 583,58942975 985,77
29/10/2025500941 360,00500841 530,00
30/10/20251 55021126 840,071 55025127 412,02
31/10/20253501029 190,00350329 235,01
03/11/20251 90022158 500,091 90017158 841,14
04/11/20251 0221683 686,571 0221084 353,22
05/11/20251 1001287 930,049001572 180,00
06/11/20259001969 419,97
07/11/2025200314 920,001 0001275 465,00
10/11/202510017 690,001 0001877 230,00
11/11/20251 0001775 770,0010017 650,00
12/11/2025200215 020,00650749 090,02
13/11/202510017 580,001 000976 850,00
14/11/20251 2002092 799,96400431 200,00
17/11/2025 1 1251691 357,54
18/11/20251 1001889 100,007516 142,50
19/11/20251 1001689 719,96500641 400,00
20/11/2025 161213 185,90
21/11/20251 40020109 354,981 0001278 926,80
24/11/20251 50019111 990,001 35015101 620,04
25/11/20251 70030124 036,931 60016117 647,52
26/11/20258501363 240,008501463 580,00
27/11/20251 2501494 985,001 2502495 125,00
28/11/2025600645 720,00600445 820,02
01/12/20251 0001773 900,001 0001474 030,00
02/12/2025400429 740,001 2001590 890,04
03/12/2025700756 185,011 45017116 815,05
04/12/2025700856 790,02700957 270,01
05/12/20251 40019116 564,981 35020113 172,12
08/12/2025200216 910,001 0001185 840,00
09/12/2025147212 980,70
10/12/20259001679 669,98
11/12/2025400634 760,00143612 605,49
12/12/2025300526 000,01300326 199,99
15/12/20256102652 494,716573856 771,63
16/12/20251 81732152 159,581 75238147 008,74
17/12/20251 50025125 172,458551672 175,00
18/12/20259001173 837,531 85025153 116,92
19/12/20251 70051142 569,481 57529132 393,56
22/12/2025400933 180,00200916 700,00
23/12/2025450437 535,00350529 480,01
24/12/2025750862 139,98300725 209,99
29/12/20251 45017117 624,441 45013119 010,06
30/12/2025800965 382,801 40015114 870,00
31/12/20258001965 400,00200316 400,00
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ymhrYZyalGrFl55qaMeWmGlja2xkxWCVl5aXl2poasmamG6UyJdiaMaXZnJnlWdq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96024-pr_exail-technologies_half-year-liquidty-contract-statement-h2-2025.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.