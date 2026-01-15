EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Half-Year liquidity contract statement as of December 31, 2025

Press release
Paris, 15 January 2026
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES to BNP Paribas, on the settlement date of 31/12/2025, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:
- 3,242 shares EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES
- €609,267
During the 2nd half of 2025, was negotiated a total of:
- For purchase, 117,702 shares, for an amount of €11,024,510 (1,838 transactions).
- For sale, 116,446 shares, for an amount of €10,959,371 (1,695 transactions).
It should be noted that at the time of the previous half-year report as at 30 June 2025, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
- 2,236 shares EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES
- €644,635
It is recalled that during the first half of 2025, was negotiated a total of:
- 121,955 shares were purchased, for an amount of €4,287,201 (1,069 transactions).
- For sale, 136,397 shares, for an amount of €4,842,518 (1,308 transactions)
It is recalled that on 2 August 2021, at the start of the interventions, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
- 4,299 shares EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES
- €255,967
About Exail Technologies
Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with strong vertical integration across its fields. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for underwater mine countermeasures, and inertial navigation systems using cutting-edge fiber optic gyroscope technology.
Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and safety for its civilian and military clients operating under harsh conditions, generating revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company primarily generates revenue in the defense sector but also serves civilian customers.
Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and the OTCQX trading market (EXALF). The company is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their respective fields. It is also included in the MSCI Global Small Caps index
www.exail-technologies.com
|Contacts :
|Investors Relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@exail-technologies.com
Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
apetureaux@actus.fr
|Media Relations
Manon Clairet
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr
Appendix
Daily report of the liquidity contract for the period from 01/07/2025 to 31/12/2025 prepared in accordance with the provisions of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021.
|Purchases
|Sales
|Number of shares
|Number of transations
|Amount
EUR
|Number of shares
|Number of transations
|Amount
EUR
|01/07/2025
|2 250
|17
|219 694,95
|02/07/2025
|1 810
|16
|160 063,91
|1 810
|18
|160 481,84
|03/07/2025
|1 270
|8
|111 771,94
|2 050
|27
|181 780,68
|04/07/2025
|1 050
|17
|94 690,05
|1 050
|11
|95 070,05
|07/07/2025
|900
|15
|77 380,02
|08/07/2025
|1 025
|11
|86 432,51
|1 425
|14
|120 404,95
|09/07/2025
|1 450
|34
|123 864,95
|1 750
|20
|150 690,05
|10/07/2025
|1 000
|15
|90 840,00
|1 200
|14
|110 400,00
|11/07/2025
|1 500
|22
|140 455,05
|1 500
|17
|141 040,05
|14/07/2025
|1 100
|27
|106 399,92
|1 100
|13
|107 105,24
|15/07/2025
|1 250
|18
|121 915,00
|1 000
|15
|97 681,00
|16/07/2025
|650
|7
|64 055,03
|650
|9
|64 225,01
|17/07/2025
|1 340
|15
|133 170,00
|1 610
|23
|161 974,05
|18/07/2025
|700
|31
|72 260,02
|700
|16
|73 469,97
|21/07/2025
|1 650
|43
|171 949,97
|1 650
|22
|173 430,02
|22/07/2025
|1 178
|13
|122 384,78
|878
|11
|93 667,24
|23/07/2025
|1 350
|16
|133 124,99
|1 350
|25
|133 819,56
|24/07/2025
|600
|6
|63 900,00
|1 250
|12
|134 540,00
|25/07/2025
|100
|1
|11 620,00
|100
|1
|11 820,00
|28/07/2025
|1 050
|14
|122 399,97
|110
|2
|12 884,00
|29/07/2025
|1 000
|16
|115 020,00
|1 375
|17
|159 574,94
|30/07/2025
|1 400
|18
|163 730,00
|1 550
|17
|181 899,94
|31/07/2025
|900
|12
|108 680,04
|700
|15
|85 420,02
|01/08/2025
|1 350
|30
|158 539,95
|1 350
|12
|161 450,01
|04/08/2025
|1 150
|43
|139 569,98
|1 150
|12
|139 930,05
|05/08/2025
|1 000
|10
|123 120,00
|06/08/2025
|1 000
|12
|125 900,00
|700
|19
|87 955,00
|07/08/2025
|1 100
|14
|131 580,02
|1 100
|23
|132 030,03
|08/08/2025
|1 100
|19
|133 516,79
|998
|14
|121 698,02
|11/08/2025
|1 300
|20
|146 999,97
|1 300
|23
|147 762,03
|12/08/2025
|400
|3
|45 920,00
|400
|5
|45 980,00
|13/08/2025
|900
|11
|103 394,97
|800
|14
|92 290,00
|14/08/2025
|700
|13
|78 519,98
|1 700
|24
|194 160,06
|15/08/2025
|700
|8
|79 960,02
|200
|4
|23 120,00
|18/08/2025
|1 200
|16
|136 479,96
|1 300
|19
|150 099,95
|19/08/2025
|1 000
|13
|112 360,00
|20/08/2025
|850
|12
|88 720,37
|850
|13
|89 689,96
|21/08/2025
|550
|11
|58 850,00
|1 100
|23
|118 600,02
|22/08/2025
|100
|1
|11 080,00
|200
|5
|22 760,00
|25/08/2025
|700
|16
|79 380,00
|700
|14
|79 800,00
|26/08/2025
|200
|2
|21 580,00
|1 000
|23
|110 267,00
|27/08/2025
|700
|15
|77 119,98
|28/08/2025
|700
|9
|76 600,02
|1 000
|12
|110 400,00
|29/08/2025
|1 000
|18
|111 780,00
|01/09/2025
|600
|9
|68 140,02
|260
|7
|29 796,00
|02/09/2025
|1 300
|23
|143 780,00
|03/09/2025
|1 200
|23
|123 819,96
|800
|17
|83 880,00
|04/09/2025
|700
|13
|72 680,02
|100
|1
|10 440,00
|05/09/2025
|1 050
|20
|106 620,05
|400
|8
|41 860,00
|08/09/2025
|500
|11
|49 360,00
|1 000
|11
|100 970,00
|09/09/2025
|500
|6
|50 400,00
|500
|26
|50 600,00
|10/09/2025
|1 000
|18
|104 940,00
|11/09/2025
|200
|3
|22 220,00
|800
|8
|91 090,00
|12/09/2025
|200
|2
|22 900,00
|200
|3
|23 300,00
|15/09/2025
|500
|5
|57 520,00
|500
|17
|58 500,00
|16/09/2025
|825
|13
|94 570,00
|17/09/2025
|1 187
|15
|123 203,83
|1 037
|12
|111 982,21
|18/09/2025
|700
|7
|70 020,02
|851
|17
|86 309,87
|19/09/2025
|1 250
|16
|122 130,00
|1 200
|11
|118 269,96
|22/09/2025
|1 500
|28
|144 880,05
|1 875
|23
|182 375,06
|23/09/2025
|400
|6
|39 100,00
|24/09/2025
|700
|13
|61 630,03
|700
|13
|62 190,80
|25/09/2025
|700
|14
|63 310,03
|700
|14
|63 749,98
|26/09/2025
|400
|7
|36 810,00
|1 100
|15
|102 365,01
|29/09/2025
|562
|9
|54 795,00
|572
|15
|55 830,40
|30/09/2025
|400
|8
|39 800,00
|1 150
|14
|115 480,01
|01/10/2025
|1 074
|12
|107 352,85
|575
|9
|57 944,99
|02/10/2025
|600
|9
|59 610,00
|750
|10
|74 850,00
|03/10/2025
|1 350
|16
|135 199,94
|1 350
|14
|136 735,02
|06/10/2025
|1 250
|20
|121 182,50
|1 100
|16
|106 963,23
|07/10/2025
|900
|20
|83 482,02
|900
|10
|83 662,83
|08/10/2025
|1 500
|14
|141 409,95
|1 625
|17
|153 690,06
|09/10/2025
|1 100
|25
|101 430,01
|850
|15
|78 930,32
|10/10/2025
|1 240
|22
|112 547,61
|810
|15
|73 911,69
|13/10/2025
|928
|18
|83 883,96
|928
|12
|84 304,62
|14/10/2025
|1 100
|18
|97 964,57
|1 650
|38
|148 420,64
|15/10/2025
|1 800
|20
|158 815,08
|1 175
|17
|105 313,96
|16/10/2025
|800
|13
|67 680,64
|1 350
|16
|114 219,99
|17/10/2025
|1 000
|12
|81 890,00
|1 000
|9
|81 940,00
|20/10/2025
|700
|16
|58 830,03
|1 000
|9
|84 450,00
|21/10/2025
|1 425
|10
|123 323,49
|1 425
|13
|124 295,06
|22/10/2025
|2 100
|30
|177 690,03
|1 750
|39
|149 525,08
|23/10/2025
|875
|11
|70 980,00
|875
|10
|71 409,98
|24/10/2025
|1 350
|22
|112 624,43
|1 350
|18
|113 564,97
|27/10/2025
|1 275
|18
|105 615,01
|1 025
|11
|85 252,53
|28/10/2025
|792
|15
|63 583,58
|942
|9
|75 985,77
|29/10/2025
|500
|9
|41 360,00
|500
|8
|41 530,00
|30/10/2025
|1 550
|21
|126 840,07
|1 550
|25
|127 412,02
|31/10/2025
|350
|10
|29 190,00
|350
|3
|29 235,01
|03/11/2025
|1 900
|22
|158 500,09
|1 900
|17
|158 841,14
|04/11/2025
|1 022
|16
|83 686,57
|1 022
|10
|84 353,22
|05/11/2025
|1 100
|12
|87 930,04
|900
|15
|72 180,00
|06/11/2025
|900
|19
|69 419,97
|07/11/2025
|200
|3
|14 920,00
|1 000
|12
|75 465,00
|10/11/2025
|100
|1
|7 690,00
|1 000
|18
|77 230,00
|11/11/2025
|1 000
|17
|75 770,00
|100
|1
|7 650,00
|12/11/2025
|200
|2
|15 020,00
|650
|7
|49 090,02
|13/11/2025
|100
|1
|7 580,00
|1 000
|9
|76 850,00
|14/11/2025
|1 200
|20
|92 799,96
|400
|4
|31 200,00
|17/11/2025
|1 125
|16
|91 357,54
|18/11/2025
|1 100
|18
|89 100,00
|75
|1
|6 142,50
|19/11/2025
|1 100
|16
|89 719,96
|500
|6
|41 400,00
|20/11/2025
|161
|2
|13 185,90
|21/11/2025
|1 400
|20
|109 354,98
|1 000
|12
|78 926,80
|24/11/2025
|1 500
|19
|111 990,00
|1 350
|15
|101 620,04
|25/11/2025
|1 700
|30
|124 036,93
|1 600
|16
|117 647,52
|26/11/2025
|850
|13
|63 240,00
|850
|14
|63 580,00
|27/11/2025
|1 250
|14
|94 985,00
|1 250
|24
|95 125,00
|28/11/2025
|600
|6
|45 720,00
|600
|4
|45 820,02
|01/12/2025
|1 000
|17
|73 900,00
|1 000
|14
|74 030,00
|02/12/2025
|400
|4
|29 740,00
|1 200
|15
|90 890,04
|03/12/2025
|700
|7
|56 185,01
|1 450
|17
|116 815,05
|04/12/2025
|700
|8
|56 790,02
|700
|9
|57 270,01
|05/12/2025
|1 400
|19
|116 564,98
|1 350
|20
|113 172,12
|08/12/2025
|200
|2
|16 910,00
|1 000
|11
|85 840,00
|09/12/2025
|147
|2
|12 980,70
|10/12/2025
|900
|16
|79 669,98
|11/12/2025
|400
|6
|34 760,00
|143
|6
|12 605,49
|12/12/2025
|300
|5
|26 000,01
|300
|3
|26 199,99
|15/12/2025
|610
|26
|52 494,71
|657
|38
|56 771,63
|16/12/2025
|1 817
|32
|152 159,58
|1 752
|38
|147 008,74
|17/12/2025
|1 500
|25
|125 172,45
|855
|16
|72 175,00
|18/12/2025
|900
|11
|73 837,53
|1 850
|25
|153 116,92
|19/12/2025
|1 700
|51
|142 569,48
|1 575
|29
|132 393,56
|22/12/2025
|400
|9
|33 180,00
|200
|9
|16 700,00
|23/12/2025
|450
|4
|37 535,00
|350
|5
|29 480,01
|24/12/2025
|750
|8
|62 139,98
|300
|7
|25 209,99
|29/12/2025
|1 450
|17
|117 624,44
|1 450
|13
|119 010,06
|30/12/2025
|800
|9
|65 382,80
|1 400
|15
|114 870,00
|31/12/2025
|800
|19
|65 400,00
|200
|3
|16 400,00
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ymhrYZyalGrFl55qaMeWmGlja2xkxWCVl5aXl2poasmamG6UyJdiaMaXZnJnlWdq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96024-pr_exail-technologies_half-year-liquidty-contract-statement-h2-2025.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free