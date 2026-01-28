EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Preliminary 2025 revenue estimate: Exail Technologies exceeds its objectives with growth of around +28%

Press release

Paris, 28 January 2026

Exail Technologies announces that the first elements of consolidation of 2025 annual revenue show growth of around +28%. This performance significantly exceeds the target announced in October 2025, which indicated an increase of between +20% and +25%.

These data are communicated on a preliminary basis and have not yet been audited by the Group's Statutory Auditors. They may be adjusted in future publications.

This excellent performance is mainly the result of:

Deliveries of navigation systems significantly above expectations, driven by a sustained level of activity until the very end of December;

significantly above expectations, driven by a sustained level of activity until the very end of December; The smooth running of the BENL mine countermeasures program in maritime robotics, which significantly contributed to the turnover at the end of the year.

In terms of profitability, as previously indicated, the company is still targeting current EBITDA growth significantly higher than revenue.

Upcoming publications:

4 th quarter and full-year 2025 revenue: February 18, 2026 (aftermarket )

quarter and full-year 2025 revenue: ) 2025 annual results: March 18, 2026 (pre-market) - followed by a physical meeting in Paris

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in the fields of autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with a strong vertical integration of the businesses. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for countering underwater mines, and inertial navigation units using state-of-the-art fibre-optic gyroscope technology.

Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates its revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company generates most of its revenues in the defense sector, but also from civilian customers.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and on the OTCQX (EXALF) listing market. The company is part of the SBF 120 index and the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes more than 110 leading tech companies in their field or growing fast-growing. It is part of the MSCI Global Small Caps Index.

www.exail-technologies.com

