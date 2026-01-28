Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
WKN: 912613 | ISIN: FR0000062671 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G3
Tradegate
28.01.26 | 18:33
109,40 Euro
+4,59 % +4,80
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
Actusnews Wire
28.01.2026 18:23 Uhr
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Preliminary 2025 revenue estimate: Exail Technologies exceeds its objectives with growth of around +28%

Press release

Paris, 28 January 2026

Exail Technologies announces that the first elements of consolidation of 2025 annual revenue show growth of around +28%. This performance significantly exceeds the target announced in October 2025, which indicated an increase of between +20% and +25%.

These data are communicated on a preliminary basis and have not yet been audited by the Group's Statutory Auditors. They may be adjusted in future publications.

This excellent performance is mainly the result of:

  • Deliveries of navigation systems significantly above expectations, driven by a sustained level of activity until the very end of December;
  • The smooth running of the BENL mine countermeasures program in maritime robotics, which significantly contributed to the turnover at the end of the year.

In terms of profitability, as previously indicated, the company is still targeting current EBITDA growth significantly higher than revenue.

Upcoming publications:

  • 4th quarter and full-year 2025 revenue: February 18, 2026 (aftermarket)
  • 2025 annual results: March 18, 2026 (pre-market) - followed by a physical meeting in Paris

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in the fields of autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with a strong vertical integration of the businesses. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for countering underwater mines, and inertial navigation units using state-of-the-art fibre-optic gyroscope technology.

Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates its revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company generates most of its revenues in the defense sector, but also from civilian customers.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and on the OTCQX (EXALF) listing market. The company is part of the SBF 120 index and the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes more than 110 leading tech companies in their field or growing fast-growing. It is part of the MSCI Global Small Caps Index.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts
Investor Relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@exail-technologies.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
apetureaux@actus.fr		Media Relations
Manon Clairet
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xplxlZ1namuXlmlxlJlnamFramiTlZbKaWiXm2VxaJecaXKRlppmbMeVZnJnl2Zq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96214-cp_exail-technologies_preliminary-revenue_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
