

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Canada's privacy watchdog is looking into xAI, the AI company founded by Elon Musk, due to concerns that its Grok chatbot might be used for creating nonconsensual sexualized deepfakes.



This investigation, announced on Thursday, also includes an expansion of an ongoing probe into X, the social media platform hosting Grok.



Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne pointed out that using people's personal information to create deepfakes especially involving intimate images seriously threatens individuals' right to privacy.



The Office of the Privacy Commissioner mentioned that X is aware of the investigation and plans to tackle these issues.



With this action, Canada joins a growing list of places examining Grok. For instance, Malaysia and Indonesia have outright banned the app, while officials in California and the UK are conducting their own inquiries.



In light of the scrutiny, X has limited users from producing images of real people in revealing outfits in areas where such content is against the law.



Currently, Canada doesn't have a specific law against sharing nonconsensual sexual deepfakes, but there's proposed legislation that would make distributing or threatening to distribute these images a crime.



AI Minister Evan Solomon noted that while Canada isn't looking to ban X, it's crucial for platforms and AI developers to take action to prevent harm.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News