Micro Systemation AB: MSAB Announces the Appointment of Mårten Blixt as New Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

MSAB, a global leader in forensic technology for mobile device extraction and analysis, today announces the appointment of Mårten Blixt as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective February 2nd, 2026.

This change comes as Mike Dickinson, who has been CRO at MSAB for the past 3 years and has held several other management roles at MSAB since 2009, has decided to move into phased retirement. Mike will continue to support MSAB management in a strategic advisory capacity.

"After 18 years at MSAB I have taken the decision to hand over the reins to a new CRO, and I look forward to continuing to contribute in an advisory capacity to the management team. MSAB is a fantastic company with an important mission to help our customers make the world a safer place. I am very grateful and proud to have worked with a team of such committed people during my tenure" says Mike Dickinson.

Mårten Blixt joins MSAB with over 20 years' leadership experience and proven success in driving transformation and scaling revenue organizations in B2B and B2G SaaS. He comes most recently from a role as CCO at Net Insight, where he led the transformation toward software-led growth, delivering 15 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and a sustainable EBITDA turnaround.

"I am incredibly excited to be joining the MSAB team. What attracted me to the company is, first and foremost, the mission. Technology that helps solve real crimes and protect society is something I deeply respect and feel motivated by. Combined with strong products, talented teams and a solid foundation for future growth, MSAB feels like a place where purpose and performance genuinely come together" says Mårten Blixt.

"We are delighted to welcome Mårten to the MSAB Management Team," says Peter Gille, CEO of MSAB. "His long experience of revenue scaling in software and technology companies is a perfect match for us. I would also like to sincerely thank Mike Dickinson for his years of service and valuable contributions to MSAB and greatly appreciate that he will continue to work with us in an advisory capacity" concludes Peter Gille.

About MSAB