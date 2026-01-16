Organizations in Europe move beyond experimentation, embedding analytics and AI into core operations under strong governance, ISG Provider Lens report says

The European data analytics and AI market is entering a phase of accelerated enterprise adoption as modern data platforms, unified governance and adaptive systems reshape how organizations implement AI, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Advanced Analytics and AI Services reports for Europe find that enterprises are shifting decisively from pilot-led experimentation to production-grade analytics and AI initiatives aligned with business priorities. Economic uncertainty, supply chain disruption, sustainability mandates and persistent talent shortages have increased companies' reliance on data-driven decision-making. Simultaneously, increasing regulatory alignment around the EU AI Act, EU Data Act and data localization and sovereign cloud mandates is reinforcing responsible and sustainable innovation across the region.

"Europe's regulatory environment has made governance, transparency and accountability essential to enterprise AI adoption," said Matthias Paletta, director at ISG. "Under this framework, organizations have begun to treat analytics and AI as foundational enterprise capabilities."

European enterprises are modernizing their data estates to support scalable and reliable AI adoption, the report says. They are transitioning from siloed architectures toward unified data platforms based on data fabric and data mesh models. These approaches improve data consistency, lineage and trust across enterprise systems. As a result, enterprises gain faster access to insights across operations, finance, supply chain and customer experience functions.

Across Europe, advanced AI adoption is expanding through approaches that integrate forecasting and simulation with deep learning, computer vision and agentic systems, ISG says. These capabilities support higher levels of automation and more context-aware decision intelligence across enterprise business functions. Demand for specialized AI solutions aligned with sector-specific challenges and regulations is rising. In this environment, joint innovation between enterprises and service providers is increasing.

Organizations in Europe are recognizing that data and AI deliver greater value when business users can directly access and act on AI-driven insights, the report says. They are placing greater emphasis on trusted and governed data environments that give non-technical users access through self-service analytics tools, natural language interfaces and embedded AI features. In this manner, enterprises are striking a balance between democratization and robust governance frameworks to ensure accountability and responsible AI use.

"As AI adoption scales across enterprises, data maturity becomes a pivotal success factor," said Saravanan M S, senior lead analyst, ISG Provider Lens Research, and lead author of the report. "Enterprises are prioritizing initiatives that build organizational confidence and transparency through AI literacy programs."

The report also explores other trends in the advanced analytics and AI services market in Europe, including the development of the AI factory model as a strategic blueprint for enterprises and increased focus on autonomous analytics capabilities within enterprise environments.

For more insights into key challenges that enterprises in Europe face with analytics and AI initiatives, along with ISG's advice for addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

For 2025, ISG Provider Lens has published two Advanced Analytics and AI Services reports for Europe: one examining large and midsize providers and one assessing specialist providers. The Large and Midsize report evaluates the capabilities of 56 providers across four quadrants: Data Science and AI Services Large, Data Science and AI Services Midsize, Data and Analytics Modernization Services Large and Data and Analytics Modernization Services Midsize.

The Large and Midsize report names Accenture, Atos, Capgemini, Cognizant, EXL, GFT, HARMAN, HCLTech, IBM, Infosys, Merkle, Mphasis, Orange Business, Persistent Systems, Reply, TCS, T-Systems, Unisys, Virtusa and Wipro as Leaders in two quadrants each. It names Hexaware and Stefanini as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Avenga and DXC Technology are named as Rising Stars companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in two quadrants each.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Advanced Analytics and AI Services Specialist report evaluates the capabilities of 26 specialist providers across two quadrants: Data Science and AI Services Specialist and Data and Analytics Modernization Services Specialist.

The Specialist report names Alexander Thamm, Fractal Analytics, Lingaro, MathCo, Quantiphi, SDG Group, Tiger Analytics, Tredence, Version 1 and WNS Analytics as Leaders in both quadrants.

In addition, Telana is named as a Rising Star a company with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in two quadrants.

In the area of customer experience, Capgemini is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2025 among advanced analytics and AI service providers. Capgemini earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from Akkodis, Atos, Avenga, Deutsche Telekom/T-Systems, Lingaro, Orange Business, Quantiphi, and WNS.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Advanced Analytics and AI Services Large and Midsize report for Europe is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage. The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Advanced Analytics and AI Services Specialist report for Europe is available on this webpage.

