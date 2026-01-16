

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG.DE) reported that Daimler Truck Group 2025 unit sales were 422,510 trucks and buses compared to 460,409, last year. Mercedes-Benz Trucks posted unit sales of 159,871 units, compared to 159,540 units. Sales of battery-electric vehicles rose by two-thirds to 6,726 units from 4,035 units.



In fourth quarter, Daimler Truck reported group sales of 117,974 units compared to 124,386 units, a year ago. Mercedes-Benz Trucks registered a significant increase in its sales to 48,841 units from 43,806 units, last year.



