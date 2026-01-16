Alligo AB: Alligo appoints CFO as Deputy CEO

The Board of Directors of Alligo AB has decided to appoint the company's current CFO, Irene Wisenborn Bellander, as Deputy CEO. Irene assumes the new role immediately while continuing in her position as CFO.

Irene has been part of the Alligo Group since 2017, initially as CFO of the former listed company Swedol AB and subsequently as CFO of Alligo AB, following the merger of Swedol and Tools.

The Board views this appointment as a natural step in strengthening the company's management structure and the execution of its strategy. During her time as CFO, Irene has demonstrated strong strategic leadership and financial discipline, both of which are essential for Alligo's long-term value creation, says Göran Näsholm, Chairman of the Board of Alligo AB.

