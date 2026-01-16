Anzeige
Alligo AB: Alligo appoints CFO as Deputy CEO

The Board of Directors of Alligo AB has decided to appoint the company's current CFO, Irene Wisenborn Bellander, as Deputy CEO. Irene assumes the new role immediately while continuing in her position as CFO.

Irene has been part of the Alligo Group since 2017, initially as CFO of the former listed company Swedol AB and subsequently as CFO of Alligo AB, following the merger of Swedol and Tools.

The Board views this appointment as a natural step in strengthening the company's management structure and the execution of its strategy. During her time as CFO, Irene has demonstrated strong strategic leadership and financial discipline, both of which are essential for Alligo's long-term value creation, says Göran Näsholm, Chairman of the Board of Alligo AB.

About Alligo
Alligo is a leading player in workwear, personal protection, tools and consumables in the Nordics. Sales mainly take place through the concept brands Swedol in Sweden and Tools in Norway and Finland, via stores, field sales and telesales, digital sales and on-site service. Alligo also has non-integrated businesses in selected product and technology areas, such as product media, welding and batteries which operate stores under their own brands. The group has around 2,500 employees and a turnover of around SEK 9.4 billion per year. Alligo AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more at alligo.com

