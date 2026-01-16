Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI" or the "Company"), a leader in real-time digital operations solutions, is pleased to announce a three-year renewal of its edgeCore subscription software by a leader in the Health Care Insurer segment.

Jim Barrett, CEO of Edge Total Intelligence stated:

"In one of the United States most challenging service segments, we are proud that this health care solutions provider to the underserved and chronically ill are able to use our software to accomplish their purpose to treat the whole person. Tenets that align with our own digital twin goals of seeing the big picture right down to the person or the technology. We are pleased to continue our support to this partner in so many lives."

U.S. healthcare insurers continue to face a variety of challenges, including rising costs, increasing competition, changing regulations, and the need to improve client outcomes according to McKinsey.

Today's announcement follows multiple recognitions by industry analysts for Digital Twins of organizations and customers. Edge Total Intelligence believes that Digital Twins are key to meeting the incredibly complex challenges of healthcare, defense, and mission -critical operations.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate data-driven action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid composable experiences via the platform's low-code development. With edgeCore, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across evolving, complex situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

Traded on: TSXV: CTRL, OTCQB: UNFYF, FSE: Q5i

Website: https://edgeti.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the edgeTI, including but not limited to, completion of due diligence by the lender, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the edgeTI will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

