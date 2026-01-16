OXE Marine AB: OXE Marine publishes key sales figures for the fourth quarter 2025 and full year 2025

OXE Marine AB (publ) ("OXE") today publishes preliminary sales figures for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, as well as the closing cash balance. Net sales amounted to SEK 30.0 m (SEK 43.6 m) for the fourth quarter. Sales from Propulsion amounted to SEK 21.2 m (SEK 35.3 m), while sales from Parts & Accessories amounted to SEK 8.8 m (SEK 8.2 m).

For the full year, net sales amounted to SEK 184.0 m (SEK 173.8 m), of which Propulsion sales accounted for SEK 146.1 m (SEK 124.7 m) and Parts & Accessories sales amounted to SEK 37.8 m (SEK 49.0 m). Closing cash amounted to SEK 18.8 m (SEK 44.3 m), following the completion of the investment in BMW powerheads with a total value of SEK 65 m.

As communicated in the Q3 2025 interim report, OXE stated that several projects in the US could be delayed due to the US government shutdown. This proved to be the case in the fourth quarter, where the awarding of several projects was delayed as a result of the shutdown. Management expects these projects to materialise during 2026.

OXE also communicated in the Q3 2025 interim report that the Company had completed its USD 5.9 m contract to supply inboard engines to a US boat builder. As a result, there were no further sales from this product line during the fourth quarter, which negatively impacted propulsion sales.

"Despite a slower quarter, we remain confident in the outlook and demand for OXE's products as we enter 2026. From an operational perspective, the timing of the slowdown was favourable, as no production was scheduled during October while we implemented the new model year 2026 OXE300, the 'DL6', into production," said Paul Frick, CEO of OXE Marine AB.

The 'DL6' (Diesel Inline 6-cylinder) is the designation for OXE's latest model year 2026 OXE300. Based on the BMW B57 platform, the DL6 incorporates a number of enhancements developed from extensive customer feedback gathered over more than five years of operation in the field.

The company's interim report for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 will be published on 27 February 2026 at 07.00 CET.

