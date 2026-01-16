Anzeige
WKN: A1103M | ISIN: FR0011271600 | Ticker-Symbol: 1F6
Stuttgart
16.01.26 | 18:47
0,482 Euro
+3,33 % +0,016
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FERMENTALG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERMENTALG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4810,51219:07
Actusnews Wire
16.01.2026 18:23 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FERMENTALG: 2026 Financial Agenda

Libourne, January 16, 2025 - Fermentalg, a key player in BioSolutions based on aquatic microorganisms, publishes its financial agenda for the year 2026.

DateNature
January 28, 20262025 Four quarter financial information (before market opening)
April 2, 20262025 Annual results (after market closing)
May 5, 20262026 First quarter financial information (after market closing)
July 16, 20262026 Second quarter financial information (after market closing)
Octobre 6, 20262026 Half-year results (after market closing)
November 3, 20262026 Third quarter financial information (after market closing)

This agenda is given for information only and may be modified if necessary.

About Fermentalg

Fermentalg develops BioSolutions from aquatic microorganisms that meet sustainable development objectives, combining economic, social, and environmental performance for all its stakeholders. Fermentalg is positioning itself as a key player in the transition to a more sustainable economy by harnessing the potential of microalgae for natural solutions with a positive impact on overall health: that of plants, animals, humans, and the planet. Functional lipids and the production of functional proteins (antioxidants, colorants) constitute the company's current and future offering.

Fermentalg shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011271600 - ALGAE) and is eligible for the PEA-PME (French SME equity savings plan). It has been awarded an Exemplary rating (90/100) by EthiFinance ESG Ratings, a rating agency specializing in the ESG performance of SMEs listed on European markets, in favor of Socially Responsible Investment (SRI).

For more information: www.fermentalg.com


Media relations:Investor relations:
ACTUS finance & communication
Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE
Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 34
fndiaye@actus.fr		ACTUS finance & communication
Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB
Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78
fermentalg@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mm1paZRvkm2Zm5pqYcuamZeZl25ikmDJammbxGmca5aXcHJplpeXb53IZnJnlWhs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96036-fermentalg_cp_agenda_2026_eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
