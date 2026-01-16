FERMENTALG: 2026 Financial Agenda

Libourne, January 16, 2025 - Fermentalg, a key player in BioSolutions based on aquatic microorganisms, publishes its financial agenda for the year 2026.

Date Nature January 28, 2026 2025 Four quarter financial information (before market opening) April 2, 2026 2025 Annual results (after market closing) May 5, 2026 2026 First quarter financial information (after market closing) July 16, 2026 2026 Second quarter financial information (after market closing) Octobre 6, 2026 2026 Half-year results (after market closing) November 3, 2026 2026 Third quarter financial information (after market closing)

This agenda is given for information only and may be modified if necessary.

About Fermentalg

Fermentalg develops BioSolutions from aquatic microorganisms that meet sustainable development objectives, combining economic, social, and environmental performance for all its stakeholders. Fermentalg is positioning itself as a key player in the transition to a more sustainable economy by harnessing the potential of microalgae for natural solutions with a positive impact on overall health: that of plants, animals, humans, and the planet. Functional lipids and the production of functional proteins (antioxidants, colorants) constitute the company's current and future offering.

Fermentalg shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011271600 - ALGAE) and is eligible for the PEA-PME (French SME equity savings plan). It has been awarded an Exemplary rating (90/100) by EthiFinance ESG Ratings, a rating agency specializing in the ESG performance of SMEs listed on European markets, in favor of Socially Responsible Investment (SRI).

For more information: www.fermentalg.com

Media relations: Investor relations: ACTUS finance & communication

Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE

Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 34

fndiaye@actus.fr ACTUS finance & communication

Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB

Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78

fermentalg@actus.fr

