Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 16-Jan-2026 / 17:10 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 16 January 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 16 January 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 63,831 Highest price paid per share: 130.00p Lowest price paid per share: 128.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 129.1956p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,023,977 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,717,599 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares). The figure of 301,717,599 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 129.1956p 63,831

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 82 128.60 08:38:25 00370644692TRLO1 XLON 630 129.00 08:46:19 00370648760TRLO1 XLON 32 129.20 09:01:05 00370654568TRLO1 XLON 640 128.80 09:01:22 00370654687TRLO1 XLON 639 128.60 09:06:31 00370657039TRLO1 XLON 1 128.60 09:20:32 00370662907TRLO1 XLON 618 128.40 09:21:19 00370663189TRLO1 XLON 644 128.60 10:21:21 00370688354TRLO1 XLON 42 128.80 10:40:24 00370689339TRLO1 XLON 156 128.80 10:40:24 00370689340TRLO1 XLON 1253 128.80 10:51:24 00370690117TRLO1 XLON 482 129.00 10:51:49 00370690132TRLO1 XLON 75 129.00 10:51:49 00370690133TRLO1 XLON 597 128.60 10:54:57 00370690539TRLO1 XLON 57 129.60 11:41:04 00370692725TRLO1 XLON 607 129.60 11:49:17 00370692969TRLO1 XLON 607 129.40 11:50:51 00370693007TRLO1 XLON 1281 129.20 11:58:43 00370693264TRLO1 XLON 1193 129.20 12:04:37 00370693663TRLO1 XLON 623 129.20 12:26:14 00370694682TRLO1 XLON 615 129.20 12:26:15 00370694690TRLO1 XLON 620 129.20 12:26:36 00370694751TRLO1 XLON 614 129.20 12:26:37 00370694752TRLO1 XLON 343 129.20 12:26:54 00370694781TRLO1 XLON 261 129.20 12:26:54 00370694782TRLO1 XLON 200 129.20 12:27:10 00370694804TRLO1 XLON 400 129.20 12:27:10 00370694805TRLO1 XLON 600 129.00 12:39:31 00370695288TRLO1 XLON 875 129.60 12:48:59 00370695660TRLO1 XLON 560 129.80 12:49:08 00370695668TRLO1 XLON 11 129.80 12:49:18 00370695687TRLO1 XLON 4251 130.00 12:49:47 00370695697TRLO1 XLON 610 129.80 12:49:49 00370695699TRLO1 XLON 607 130.00 12:50:30 00370695786TRLO1 XLON 594 129.80 12:50:47 00370695804TRLO1 XLON 621 129.60 13:07:20 00370696437TRLO1 XLON 20000 129.40 13:08:28 00370696477TRLO1 XLON 598 129.40 13:21:57 00370696990TRLO1 XLON 597 129.40 13:21:57 00370696991TRLO1 XLON 1259 129.20 13:22:00 00370696993TRLO1 XLON 623 129.20 13:30:11 00370697319TRLO1 XLON 555 129.20 13:31:33 00370697371TRLO1 XLON 46 129.20 13:31:33 00370697372TRLO1 XLON 471 129.00 13:31:34 00370697373TRLO1 XLON 182 129.00 13:34:14 00370697570TRLO1 XLON 471 129.00 13:34:14 00370697571TRLO1 XLON 604 128.80 13:42:26 00370697867TRLO1 XLON 647 128.40 13:45:55 00370697998TRLO1 XLON 602 129.00 14:19:06 00370699653TRLO1 XLON 633 128.80 14:31:27 00370700487TRLO1 XLON 604 128.40 14:59:55 00370702274TRLO1 XLON 1 128.00 15:05:08 00370702897TRLO1 XLON 230 129.00 15:25:31 00370704116TRLO1 XLON 168 129.00 15:25:31 00370704117TRLO1 XLON 580 129.00 15:25:31 00370704118TRLO1 XLON 596 128.80 15:26:05 00370704155TRLO1 XLON 596 129.00 15:26:05 00370704156TRLO1 XLON 663 129.00 15:26:05 00370704157TRLO1 XLON 647 128.80 15:30:21 00370704364TRLO1 XLON 1956 129.00 15:39:13 00370704982TRLO1 XLON 1231 128.80 15:39:27 00370704991TRLO1 XLON 637 128.80 15:47:31 00370705454TRLO1 XLON 192 128.60 15:48:07 00370705494TRLO1 XLON 460 128.60 15:48:07 00370705495TRLO1 XLON 597 128.40 15:55:11 00370705929TRLO1 XLON 35 128.40 15:55:11 00370705930TRLO1 XLON 100 128.60 16:03:42 00370706616TRLO1 XLON 539 128.60 16:03:42 00370706617TRLO1 XLON 40 128.60 16:12:20 00370707145TRLO1 XLON 230 128.60 16:12:26 00370707150TRLO1 XLON 2158 128.80 16:12:26 00370707151TRLO1 XLON 580 128.80 16:12:26 00370707152TRLO1 XLON 1022 128.60 16:12:27 00370707158TRLO1 XLON 640 128.40 16:12:27 00370707159TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS - Enquiries: Funding Circle: Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

