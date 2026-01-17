Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2026) - Renegade Gold Inc. (TSXV: RAGE) (OTCQB: TGLDF) (FSE: 0700) ("Renegade" or the "Company") announces that a total of 3,025,000 incentive stock options have been granted to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan. The options are exercisable for a period of three years at a price of $0.52 per share and shall vest immediately.

Renegade Gold Inc. is a growth focused company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. As part of its regional-scale consolidation strategy, the Company has assembled one of the largest prospective land packages in and around the Red Lake mining district in proximity to major mines and deposits, as well as along the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts. The 1,320 km2 prospective and diversified exploration portfolio has significant potential for gold and critical minerals on trend with the major structures hosting known gold occurrences in the Red Lake mining district today, though mineralization elsewhere in the Red Lake mining district is not necessarily indicative of the mineral potential at the Company's properties.

