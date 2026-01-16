Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB announces leadership transition

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) today announces that the Board of Directors has appointed Fredrik Aaben as Chief Executive Officer of Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) effective from January 16th. The appointment is made in accordance with Scandinavian Enviro Systems' succession plan and follows the mutual agreement between Enviro and Fredrik Emilson that he will step down from his position as Chief Executive Officer. Fredrik Emilson will act as Senior Advisor to the company during a transitional period.

Fredrik Aaben has been employed by Scandinavian Enviro Systems as Chief Financial Officer since November 2024. Prior to joining Scandinavian Enviro Systems, Fredrik Aaben served as Head of Corporate Finance at Volvo Cars, where he spent close to eight years in various roles within corporate finance, corporate strategy and corporate governance. He has also served as Group Business Controller at Stena AB and has a background in management and strategy consulting. Fredrik Aaben holds a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering and Management as well as a Master of Science in Software Engineering, both from Chalmers University of Technology.

Ewa Björling, Chairman of the Board of Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ), comments:

"The Board is very pleased to appoint Fredrik Aaben as Chief Executive Officer of Scandinavian Enviro Systems. Fredrik has a deep understanding of the company, its operations and strategic direction, and has demonstrated strong leadership, analytical capability and commitment during his time as Chief Financial Officer. With his extensive experience in finance, strategy and corporate governance, the Board has very strong confidence in Fredrik's ability to lead Enviro forward and successfully drive the company's continued development and growth."

"I am excited to have been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Scandinavian Enviro Systems. Enviro is a company with a leading technology platform and a highly competent organisation. I look forward to working closely with the Board, the management team and all employees to drive execution and continue developing the company in line with its long-term ambitions" says Fredrik Aaben.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Fredrik Emilson for his commitment and valuable contributions to the company during his tenure as Chief Executive Officer. Under Fredrik Emilson's leadership, the company has taken important steps in its development, and the Board appreciates his efforts and dedication.

In connection with the change in executive management, Maria Ljungstrand has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Maria joined Scandinavian Enviro Systems in April 2024 and has until today served as Head of Group Business Control. Prior to joining Enviro, Maria held various Business Controller positions at companies including Danone and Mondelez International.

"Maria is an exceptional finance professional who is well respected within the organization for her leadership and competence. I am very pleased that Maria has accepted the role of Chief Financial Officer," says Fredrik Aaben.

Contact (CEO, IR, Chairman)

Fredrik Aaben, CEO Enviro, +46 (0) 729-70 78 91, fredrik.aaben@envirosystems.se

Ewa Björling, Chairman of the Board Enviro Enviro, via Mårten Wikforss, Investor Relations Enviro, +46 (0) 705-59 11 49, marten.wikforss@envirosystems.se

Scandinavian Enviro Systems contributes to enhanced environmental and economic sustainability using a patented technology for the recovery of valuable raw materials from scrapped and end-of-life products, including tires. The production of new tires using carbon black recovered with Enviro's technology reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 93 percent compared to virgin carbon black. Enviro has its head office in Gothenburg and a plant for the recycling of end-of-life tires in Åsensbruk. The largest owner is the French tire manufacturer Michelin. Enviro was founded in 2001 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB, +46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se, as its Certified Advisor. www.envirosystems.se

