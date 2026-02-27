Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: Year End Report Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ)

January - December 2025

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Fourth Quarter 2025

Net revenues for the period were MSEK 2.6 (6.1)

Earnings after tax for the period were MSEK -296.7 (27.5)

Earnings per share for the period (before dilution) was SEK -0.27 (-0.03)

Cash flow for the period after investments was MSEK -60.2 (-47.6)

Enviro released a status update regarding the timeline for the pyrolysis plant in Uddevalla

Enviro makes an impairment of intangible assets as well as financial assets of MSEK 265.

Period of January-December 2025

Net revenues for the period were MSEK 31.5 (170.8)

Earnings after tax for the period were MSEK -366.6 (53.6)

Earnings per share for the period (before dilution) was SEK -0.38 (0.07)

Cash flow for the period after investments was MSEK -206.0 (-138.8)

All equipment for the main process now delivered and installed in Uddevalla

Enviro's CEO Fredrik Emilson divests some of the shares acquired under his guarantee commitment

The Board of Directors of Enviro has resolved on a partially guaranteed preferential rights issue. The outcome of the rights issue is that the Company was provided with proceeds of MSEK 240.0 before transaction costs. The CEO and CFO of the Company have subscribed to nearly 13 million shares totally in the preferential rights issue.

During the Annual General Meeting in Enviro a partly new Board of Directors was elected, consisting of: Ewa Björling (newly elected), who was also appointed Chair of the Board Fabien Gaboriaud (re-elected) Magnus Jakobson (newly elected) Peter Möller (re-elected) Björn Olausson (re-elected) Helene Svahn (newly elected)

Enviro reached a new milestone for the Uddevalla plant and was provided approximately MSEK 11.7 million in a milestone payment

Infiniteria has entered additional delivery agreements regarding recovered carbon black from Uddevalla - 100 percent of the carbon black production at Uddevalla 1 is thereby fully booked

Enviro and Michelin in a unique collaboration to create a circular solution for racing tires

Renewed supply agreement underlines the need and demand for Enviro's recycled raw materials

Enviro's recovered carbon black central to AnVa's launch of climate-neutral rubber compound

Significant events after end of period

The Company announces leadership transition

Scandinavian Enviro Systems has received a request for arbitration

The Company has applied for reorganization

The expected timeline, which was communicated in November regarding the plant in Uddevalla will not be met. Given the prevailing uncertainty, it is currently not possible to establish a revised timetable.

