Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: Kajsa Ryttberg-Wallgren appointed new CEO of Enviro's joint venture company Infiniteria

Enviro's joint venture together with Antin Infrastructure Partners and Michelin - Infiniteria - has appointed Kajsa Ryttberg-Wallgren as the new CEO. Kajsa Ryttberg-Wallgren most recently comes from the green steel company Stegra, where since 2021 they have been responsible for growth in the role of Chief Growth Officer. Ryttberg-Wallgren has extensive experience in industrial operations and in establishing new businesses worldwide after previous leading roles in several Scandinavian companies, including PIAB, Yara International, Sandvik, and Sapa.

Ryttberg-Wallgren will take office on December 1 and succeeds Stefano Madeddu. The CEO change at Infiniteria marks the start of a new leadership in Infiniteria with a focus on industrial logic and value creation.

"We are delighted to welcome Kajsa Ryttberg-Wallgren as CEO of Infiniteria. She offers a strong combination of Swedish industrial experience, a track-record in international expansion and strong sustainability credentials, all of which are highly relevant for Infiniteria and the journey ahead of us," says Anand Jagannathan, Senior Partner of Antin Infrastructure Partners NextGen strategy.

Enviro is currently building a full-scale tire recycling plant outside Uddevalla, which will become Infiniteria's first facility. Infiniteria plans to establish additional recycling plants for end-of-life tires across Europe. The company uses Enviro's patented tire pyrolysis technology to produce reusable materials from end-of-life tires, creating a fully circular process that will contribute to a significant reduction in carbon dioxide emissions within major fossil-dependent industries.

Fredrik Emilson, CEO Enviro, +46 (0) 706-05 67 83, fredrik.emilson@envirosystems.se

Fredrik Aaben, CFO Enviro, +46 (0) 729 70 78 91, fredrik.aaben@envirosystems.se