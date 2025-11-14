Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: Status update regarding the timeline for the pyrolysis plant in Uddevalla

The construction of the first full-scale pyrolysis plant in Uddevalla is ongoing, but due to decided measures to improve the industrialization of the facility, the project timeline will be extended. All central process equipment for the project has now been manufactured and is under or ready for installation. The factory and office buildings are completed, which means that the construction contractor, Environment Building Company (EBC), has finished its assignment and handed over the premises to the joint venture company Infiniteria. Infiniteria's staff have also moved into their new office premises and are now operating on site.

In parallel with the installation of equipment, tests of the plant's infrastructure, such as piping, have begun. In December, so-called cold (i.e., without heat, gas, or with end-of-life tires) commissioning activities of subsystems will start, which will continue into 2026.

During the project's engineering phase, Enviro, together with Infiniteria, identified several possible plant changes and process improvements, which, after discussions with Antin and Michelin, have been decided to be implemented already in the Uddevalla factory. These improvements aim to strengthen the industrialization of the plant and further improve efficiency and availability, as well as, among other things, enable more efficient maintenance, safer material handling, and a safer workplace. The reinforcement work will affect the start of the hot commissioning, i.e., pyrolysis of end-of-life tires in pre-production series, which will take place during the first part of 2026.

This, in turn, affects the timeline for when the Provisional Acceptance Certificate is expected to be achieved, which is the final milestone for the project and the point at which the plant is handed over to the operating company Infinitera. PAC has previously been communicated to mid 2026 and will as a consequence be achieved during the second half of 2026.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems contributes to enhanced environmental and economic sustainability using a patented technology for the recovery of valuable raw materials from scrapped and end-of-life products, including tires. The production of new tires using carbon black recovered with Enviro's technology reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 93 per cent compared with the use of virgin carbon black. Enviro has its head office in Gothenburg and a plant for the recycling of end-of-life tires in Åsensbruk. The largest owner is the French tire manufacturer Michelin. Enviro was founded in 2001 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. www.envirosystems.se