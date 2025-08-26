Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: First of five pyrolysis reactors delivered to the tire recycling plant in Uddevalla

The delivery and installation of the reactors have now commenced as planned at the tire recycling plant, based on Enviro's pyrolysis technology, being built by Enviro outside Uddevalla. The first reactor has arrived, and the remaining four will be delivered on an ongoing basis up until week 39.

The reactors are among the facility's most central equipment, as it is in these that the pyrolysis process takes place, and valuable carbon black, oil, and steel are recovered from end-of-life vehicle tires.

"The reactors are the heart of Enviro's leading pyrolysis technology, and the fact that they are now being installed means that we are taking a significant and important step in completing the first full-scale recycling facility," says Fredrik Emilson, CEO of Enviro.

In addition to the first reactor being delivered to the site, the conveyor belt for tire shreds has also been installed, connecting the storage area for tire shreds from discarded tires with the process hall where the reactors are located. The shredded tires, which are sourced externally and constitute the raw material for Enviro's recycling process, will be fed into the reactors via the conveyor belt.

"The facility is designed to handle an incoming material flow of 34,500 tons of tires per year, and seeing a central part of that logistics system come into place means that we are now truly connecting the process and beginning to see the entire flow take shape at the site," says Fredrik Emilson.

Throughout the summer, there has been intense activity at the site outside Uddevalla, where Enviro is constructing the first full-scale recycling facility in collaboration with the joint venture company Infiniteria. The work is in an intensive phase, with equipment deliveries and installations proceeding in parallel with the completion of the factory premises themselves. Enviro is a co-owner of Infiniteria, which, through a licensing agreement, has the right to use Enviro's patented pyrolysis technology within Europe.

