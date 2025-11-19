Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: Interim Report Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ)

January - September 2025

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Third Quarter 2025

Net revenues for the period were MSEK 1.6 (48.5)

Earnings after tax for the period were MSEK -25.4(19.8)

Earnings per share for the period (before dilution) was SEK -0.02 (0.02)

Cash flow for the period after investments was MSEK -52.4 (-32.9)

All equipment for the main process now delivered and installed in Uddevalla

Enviro's CEO divests some of the shares acquired under his guarantee commitment

Period of January-September 2025

Net revenues for the period were MSEK 28.9 (164.7)

Earnings after tax for the period were MSEK -69.9 (81.1)

Earnings per share for the period (before dilution) was SEK -0.08 (0.10)

Cash flow for the period after investments was MSEK -145.8 (-91.2)

The Board of Directors of Enviro has resolved on a partially guaranteed preferential rights issue. The outcome of the rights issue is that the Company was provided with proceeds of MSEK 240.0 before transaction costs. In addition to that the company is expected to receive proceeds of up to MSEK 90.4 before transaction costs upon full exercise of the warrants of series 2025:1. The CEO and CFO of the Company have subscribed to nearly 13 million shares totally in the preferential rights issue.

During the Annual General Meeting in Enviro a partly new Board of Directors was elected, consisting of: Ewa Björling (newly elected), who was also appointed Chair of the Board Fabien Gaboriaud (re-elected) Magnus Jakobson (newly elected) Peter Möller (re-elected) Björn Olausson (re-elected) Helene Svahn (newly elected)

Enviro reached a new milestone for the Uddevalla plant and was provided approximately MSEK 11.7 million in a milestone payment

Infiniteria has entered additional delivery agreements regarding recovered carbon black from Uddevalla - 100 percent of the carbon black production at Uddevalla 1 is thereby fully booked

Enviro and Michelin in a unique collaboration to create a circular solution for racing tires

Renewed supply agreement underlines the need and demand for Enviro's recycled raw materials

Enviro's recovered carbon black central to AnVa's launch of climate-neutral rubber compound

Significant events after end of period

Enviro released a status update regarding the timeline for the pyrolysis plant in Uddevalla

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Emilson, CEO Enviro, +46 (0) 706-05 67 83, fredrik.emilson@envirosystems.se

Fredrik Aaben, CFO Enviro, +46 (0) 729 70 78 91, fredrik.aaben@envirosystems.se

Scandinavian Enviro Systems contributes to enhanced environmental and economic sustainability using a patented technology for the recovery of valuable raw materials from scrapped and end-of-life products, including tires. The production of new tires using carbon black recovered with Enviro's technology reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 93 percent compared to virgin carbon black. Enviro has its head office in Gothenburg and a plant for the recycling of end-of-life tires in Åsensbruk. The largest owner is the French tire manufacturer Michelin. Enviro was founded in 2001 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB, +46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se, as its Certified Advisor. www.envirosystems.se

