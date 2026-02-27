Anzeige
Freitag, 27.02.2026
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
WKN: A2H8Z1 | ISIN: SE0005877560 | Ticker-Symbol: 1HR
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2026 16:00 Uhr
Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: The District Court Approves Scandinavian Enviro Systems' Application for Company Reorganization

The Gothenburg District Court has today approved the application for company reorganization of Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) ("Enviro" or the "Company").

In accordance with the press release published by Enviro on 26 February 2026, Enviro has applied for company reorganization with the Gothenburg District Court. The application has today been approved by the District Court. The company reorganization applies to the parent company Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ). A company reorganization is granted for a period of three (3) months at a time.

Discussions with suppliers and customers to ensure continued operations are ongoing. The Company will return with a plan outlining how it intends to change the business as part of the reorganization.

Johan Sölveland of Ackordscentralen has been appointed as reorganization administrator.

For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Aaben, CEO Enviro, +46 (0) 729 70 78 91, fredrik.aaben@envirosystems.se

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems contributes to enhanced environmental and economic sustainability using a patented technology for the recovery of valuable raw materials from scrapped and end-of-life products, including tires. The production of new tires using carbon black recovered with Enviro's technology reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 93 percent compared to virgin carbon black. Enviro has its head office in Gothenburg and a plant for the recycling of end-of-life tires in Åsensbruk. The largest owner is the French tire manufacturer Michelin. Enviro was founded in 2001 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB, +46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se, as its Certified Advisor. www.envirosystems.se

