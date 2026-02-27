Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: The District Court Approves Scandinavian Enviro Systems' Application for Company Reorganization

The Gothenburg District Court has today approved the application for company reorganization of Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) ("Enviro" or the "Company").

In accordance with the press release published by Enviro on 26 February 2026, Enviro has applied for company reorganization with the Gothenburg District Court. The application has today been approved by the District Court. The company reorganization applies to the parent company Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ). A company reorganization is granted for a period of three (3) months at a time.

Discussions with suppliers and customers to ensure continued operations are ongoing. The Company will return with a plan outlining how it intends to change the business as part of the reorganization.

Johan Sölveland of Ackordscentralen has been appointed as reorganization administrator.

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

