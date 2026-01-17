

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - The French Armament General Directorate (DGA) has awarded a contract to Airbus Helicopters and Naval Group for the production of six VSR700 uncrewed aerial systems. These drones will be operated by the French Navy starting in 2028, strengthening its maritime surveillance and operational capabilities, Airbus said in a statement.



The VSR700 will be delivered in an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) configuration, equipped with a surveillance radar, an electro-optical system, and an Automatic Identification System (AIS) receiver. Naval Group will ensure integration into shipboard architecture and connectivity with combat systems through its Steeris Mission System.



Developed from the crewed Cabri G2 helicopter by Hélicoptères Guimbal, the VSR700 has been tested extensively under the French Navy's SDAM (Système de drone aérien de la Marine) program. Designed to complement crewed helicopters, it extends intelligence-gathering reach and enables long-endurance surveillance missions.



While the French Navy will initially deploy the VSR700 in an ISR role, the system is multirole and adaptable for logistics, armed reconnaissance, and operations in both maritime and land environments. It also has potential civil applications such as firefighting and disaster relief.



