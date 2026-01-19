ASM International NV: ASM pre-announces Q4 bookings and revenue ahead of expectations

Almere, The Netherlands

January 19, 2026, 8:00 a.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces, based on preliminary figures, Q4 bookings of approximately €800 million, well above the prior indication, and Q4 revenue of €698 million, which also exceeded the previously guided range of €630-660 million.

Order intake in Q4 2025 rose to approximately €800 million, well above the indication provided with the Q3 2025 results that bookings would be at a level slightly above the €637 million recorded in Q3.

The stronger-than-expected bookings were driven by a rebound in orders from China toward the end of the quarter as well as solid bookings in the advanced logic/foundry segment.

Revenue in Q4 2025 amounted to €698 million, exceeding the range of €630-660 million we had guided for with the Q3 results publication. The upside primarily reflects robust sales in the advanced logic/foundry segment, and strong spares & services sales.

Supported by the improved bookings trend in Q4, ASM expects Q1 2026 revenue at constant currencies to show a healthy increase compared to Q4 2025.

ASM will report Q4 2025 financial results on March 3, 2026.

About ASM

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, pandemics, epidemics and other risks indicated in the company's reports and financial statements. The company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contacts Investor and media relations Investor relations Victor Bareño Huiying Jing T: +31 88 100 8500 T: +31 88 100 8124 E: investor.relations@asm.com E: investor.relations@asm.com

Attachment