Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - DeepMarkit Corp. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCID: MKTSF) (FSE: DEP0) ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Gopaul as a strategic advisor to support the continued development and positioning of its prediction markets platform.

Mr. Gopaul brings nearly 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, spanning capital markets, asset management, and public company advisory roles in both Canada and the United States. He spent approximately 15 years at Bank of Montreal ("BMO"), including as President and Chief Commercial Officer of BMO ETFs, where he played a key role in building and scaling one of Canada's leading ETF platforms.

More recently, Mr. Gopaul served as Chief Investment Officer and President of REX Financial Canada. Throughout his career, he has been closely involved in the development, structuring, and distribution of investment products, and has advised publicly listed companies on market positioning, investor engagement, and capital markets strategy.

"Kevin has operated at the intersection of capital markets and product strategy for much of his career," said Steve Vanry, Chief Executive Officer of DeepMarkit. "As we advance our prediction markets platform, his experience navigating evolving market structures and investor expectations will be valuable as we think about long-term platform positioning and execution."

"Prediction markets are an emerging category with evolving market structure and technology requirements," said Kevin Gopaul. "DeepMarkit's platform-first approach is thoughtful and measured, and I look forward to contributing from a governance and capital markets perspective."

Mr. Gopaul's advisory role will focus on providing strategic input related to capital markets considerations and the broader positioning of the company's prediction market platform.

About DeepMarkit Corp.

DeepMarkit Corp. is a technology company building and acquiring platforms that enable next-generation digital experiences across prediction markets, blockchain infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and tokenization. DeepMarkit targets emerging ecosystems where innovative technologies drive user engagement and long-term value.

About Prospect Prediction Markets Inc.

Prospect is a sports prediction market platform built on the Avalanche blockchain. Prospect's proprietary ranking algorithm aims to turn real-world sports events into dynamic prediction markets that reward insight, strategy, and community competition. Prospect's mission is to transform passive sports viewership into active participation.

On behalf of:

DEEPMARKIT CORP.

Steve Vanry

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding: the appointment of Mr. Kevin Gopaul as a strategic advisor to the Company; the anticipated benefits of Mr. Gopaul's advisory role, including his expected contributions to the Company's strategic priorities and the development of the Prospect Markets platform; and the Company's long-term growth objectives.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the anticipated benefits of Mr. Gopaul's advisory role may not be realized; changes in the scope or duration of the advisory relationship; regulatory, legal, and policy developments relating to prediction markets, gaming, and digital assets; competition from established and emerging platforms; market acceptance and user adoption; the availability of financing; technological risks including cybersecurity; and other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280732

Source: DeepMarkit Corp.