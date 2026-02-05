Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - DeepMarkit Corp. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCID: MKTSF) (FSE: DEP0) ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") announces that it previously filed a management information circular dated December 23, 2025 (the "Original Circular") in connection with its annual general and special meeting of shareholders to be held on February 10, 2026 (the "Meeting").

Following comments from, and the conditional approval of, the TSX Venture Exchange with respect to the Company's amended and restated omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Plan"), the Company has filed an amended and restated management information circular dated February 4, 2026 (the "Amended Circular") on SEDAR+.

The Amended Circular updates the disclosure relating to the Plan and reflects that the board of directors has approved the reservation of the name "Prospect Prediction Markets Inc.," which supersedes the initial proposed name of "Prospect Markets Inc." previously presented to shareholders. The Amended Circular replaces the Original Circular in its entirety.

Except as described in the Amended Circular, there are no other changes to the matters to be considered at the Meeting, nor to the Meeting date, record date or voting procedures.

The Plan remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About DeepMarkit Corp.

DeepMarkit Corp. is a technology company enabling next-generation digital experiences across prediction markets, blockchain infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and tokenization. The Company is developing a sports prediction market platform built on the Avalanche blockchain, using a proprietary ranking algorithm to turn real-world sports events into dynamic, insight-driven markets that promote active fan participation.

On behalf of:

DEEPMARKIT CORP.

Steve Vanry

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the scheduled Meeting and any shareholder voting results.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to execute its strategy; regulatory, legal, and policy developments relating to prediction markets, digital assets, and gaming; competition from established and emerging platforms; market acceptance and user adoption; technological risks; and other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

