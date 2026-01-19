YIT has agreed with Atria Oyj on the construction of convenience food production plant of the future in Seinäjoki

YIT Corporation Press Release 19 January, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

YIT and Atria Oyj have signed an agreement on the construction of a convenience food production plant in Nurmo, Seinäjoki. The total value of the contract for YIT is approximately EUR 13 million, and it will be recorded in the order book for the first quarter of the year. The contract supports YIT's strategy, in which energy and industrial construction projects play a key role in building a sustainable society, promoting a clean transition.

YIT will be responsible for the construction of a new building to expand the convenience food production plant. The food production plant concept of future is part of Atria's clean transition investment, where convenience food production and related energy solutions are modernized by upgrading the production process and other technical systems to the most energy-efficient solutions.

"Atria's food production plant concept of the future is a significant investment in the strengthening of Finland's food production and security of supply. With our investment of over 80 million euros, we will modernize our production and take a major step toward carbon-neutral food production. In collaboration with YIT, we are implementing this project and building a future where Finnish food is of high quality, innovative, and environmentally friendly - and where security of supply and food security are stronger than ever," said Mika Ala-Fossi, President and CEO of Atria Finland.

"It is great to be able to take this project forward in line with YIT's strategy and to utilize our long-term expertise in an industrial construction and clean transition project. We are grateful for this confidence in our experienced organization and proud to be able to develop and implement modern and functional work environments for local actors. In close cooperation with the project parties, we get to build a high-quality facility," said Peter Forssell, EVP, Building Construction segment at YIT.

Construction work has been started, and construction has progressed to the foundation stone masonry, which will be held on Monday, January 19 at Atria's Nurmo production plant, led by Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo. The construction work has just started, and it is slated for completion by the end of 2026.

