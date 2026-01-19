Sitowise Group Plc: Mikko Korhonen has been appointed as Sitowise Chief Technology Officer

Sitowise Group Plc Changes in board/management/auditors 19 January 2026 at 8.30 am EET

Mikko Korhonen has been appointed as Sitowise's new CTO and member of the Group Management Team, effective 1 March 2026.

Korhonen is joining Sitowise from Sofigate, where he has served as CIO and Head of IT.

- Mikko Korhonen brings Sitowise valuable experience on utilizing AI in expert and project work as well as building modern IT capability. As a company we continue to strengthen our technological edge by embedding technology into everyday engineering work, expanding our digital and product business, and ensuring that our internal IT environment effectively supports our experts in their daily work, says Anna Wäck, CEO of Sitowise.

- The role of CTO is crucial to ensure that technology choices enable the creation of customer value in a changing market environment. We want to continue shaping the practices of our industry through automation and AI. The CTO appointment opens opportunities for Sitowise to strengthen our position at the forefront of the technological transformation in the planning and consulting industry, Wäck continues.

- I strongly believe in business-driven technology leadership and that optimal technology decisions enable growth, competitive advantage, as well as meaningful and efficient ways to work. I see AI, automation and data as playing a central role in this. Sitowise's values and the societal relevance of the company's work are easy to commit to. I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to work with Sitowise's leading experts, Mikko Korhonen says.

Sitowise is now appointing a CTO for the first time. Mikko Korhonen is appointed Chief Technology Officer, replacing Sitowise's CIO Turo Tinkanen. Sitowise announced in October that CIO Turo Tinkanen will step down from his role.

CV - Mikko Korhonen

Born: 1982

Degree: Graduate-level studies in IT and Business Management, University of Jyväskylä

Finnish citizen

Key working history

05/2021 - 02/2026 Sofigate Group Oy, CIO & IT Director

08/2020 - 04/2021 Bonsky Digital, Head of Business Consulting

03/2018 - 07/2020 Sofigate Oy, Senior Advisor - IT Leadership

08/2016 - 02/2018 Sofigate Oy, Advisor - Digital Business Transformation

09/2014 - 07/2016 Samlink Oy, Product Portfolio & Business Development Lead

02/2014 - 08/2014 Samlink Oy, Business Development Manager

