GreenMobility A/S: GreenMobility A/S - 2025 Preliminary Numbers & Guidance 2026

Company Announcement no. 190 - 2026

Copenhagen, January 19th, 2025

2025 Preliminary Numbers & Guidance 2026

Following a successful turnaround in 2024, GreenMobility has in 2025 further accelerated its sustainable profitability, delivering record results.

2025 realised non-audited numbers

Revenue DKK 154 million (was DKK 128 million in 2024 equal to 20% growth in 2025)

EBITDA DKK 53 million (was DKK 34 million in 2024 equal to 55% growth in 2025)

Profit from continuing operations DKK 32 million (was DKK 8 million in 2024)

Cash at bank and in hand: DKK 17 million (was DKK 10 million in 2024)

Equity: DKK 35 million (was DKK 2 million in 2024)

Solvency: 21% (was 1% in 2024)

Note: The figures for 2025 are preliminary and have not yet been audited. Comparison figures for 2024 have been restated due to recognition of prepayments from customers.

The latest guidance for 2025 was a revenue growth of 17-19% and EBITDA growth of 47-52 % vs. FY2024.

Our guidance for 2026 is the following:

Revenue growth of 8-12%

EBITDA growth of 12-16%

We will publish the full year 2025 report on the 19th of March 2025.

Contact and further information

Kasper Gjedsted, CEO, +45 21 41 80 30, e-mail: kg@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars and vans. Users have access to these vehicles via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,400 EVs in Copenhagen and Aarhus, Denmark.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility's ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.