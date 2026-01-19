Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Desert Gold: Aus einem Explorer wird ein ernsthafter Wertschöpfer
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DTQL | ISIN: DK0060817898 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G9
Frankfurt
19.01.26 | 09:16
11,400 Euro
-8,06 % -1,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GREENMOBILITY A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREENMOBILITY A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.01.2026 07:00 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GreenMobility A/S: GreenMobility A/S - 2025 Preliminary Numbers & Guidance 2026

Company Announcement no. 190 - 2026

Copenhagen, January 19th, 2025

2025 Preliminary Numbers & Guidance 2026

Following a successful turnaround in 2024, GreenMobility has in 2025 further accelerated its sustainable profitability, delivering record results.

2025 realised non-audited numbers

  • Revenue DKK 154 million (was DKK 128 million in 2024 equal to 20% growth in 2025)
  • EBITDA DKK 53 million (was DKK 34 million in 2024 equal to 55% growth in 2025)
  • Profit from continuing operations DKK 32 million (was DKK 8 million in 2024)
  • Cash at bank and in hand: DKK 17 million (was DKK 10 million in 2024)
  • Equity: DKK 35 million (was DKK 2 million in 2024)
  • Solvency: 21% (was 1% in 2024)

Note: The figures for 2025 are preliminary and have not yet been audited. Comparison figures for 2024 have been restated due to recognition of prepayments from customers.

The latest guidance for 2025 was a revenue growth of 17-19% and EBITDA growth of 47-52 % vs. FY2024.

Our guidance for 2026 is the following:

  • Revenue growth of 8-12%
  • EBITDA growth of 12-16%

We will publish the full year 2025 report on the 19th of March 2025.

Contact and further information

Kasper Gjedsted, CEO, +45 21 41 80 30, e-mail: kg@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars and vans. Users have access to these vehicles via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,400 EVs in Copenhagen and Aarhus, Denmark.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility's ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.