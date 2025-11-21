GreenMobility A/S: GreenMobility A/S Signs LOI with US-based Tensor Auto Inc. for Potential Collaboration on Autonomous Vehicles

Company Announcement no. 187 - 2025

Copenhagen, November 21st, 2025

GreenMobility A/S Signs LOI with US-based Tensor Auto Inc. for Potential Collaboration on Autonomous Vehicles

GreenMobility A/S (NASDAQ OMX: GREENM) announces that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Tensor, a US-based developer of autonomous and agentic AI vehicles, to explore a potential collaboration for the future deployment of up to 2,000 Tensor Robocars in Denmark.

If concluded, the potential collaboration could combine GreenMobility's all-electric car-sharing platform with Tensor's advanced Level-4 autonomous vehicle technology, with an initial rollout envisioned in Copenhagen.

"This partnership marks an important milestone for GreenMobility as we prepare for the next evolution of urban transport," said Kasper Gjedsted, CEO of GreenMobility. "By partnering with Tensor, we're securing early access to one of the world's most advanced autonomous vehicles in a global market where autonomous vehicles are in high demand".

The LOI is exploratory in nature and does not constitute a binding agreement. The parties intend to negotiate the terms of a potential collaboration, and there can be no assurance that any final agreements will be executed or that any vehicle deployment will occur.

To coincide with the LOI signing, GreenMobility and Tensor will showcase a static display of the first autonomous L4 vehicle in Denmark at a press event at Christiansborg Slotsplads on November 25th, 2025, at 10:00 am, with the attendance of Minister of Transport Thomas Nolsøe Danielsen, CEO Kasper Gjedsted from GreenMobility, and representatives from Tensor.

If you wish to join this event, please register here before November 24th end of the day:

Press/VIP Event: GreenMobility and Tensor present Denmark's first fully autonomous vehicle

Contact and further information

Kasper Gjedsted CEO, +45 21 41 80 30: kg@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars and vans. Users have access to these vehicles via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,400 EVs in Copenhagen and Aarhus, Denmark.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility's ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.