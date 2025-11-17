GreenMobility A/S: GreenMobility announces financial targets and strategy towards 2028

Company Announcement no. 186 - 2025

Copenhagen, November 17th, 2025

GreenMobility announces financial targets and strategy towards 2028

GreenMobility A/S (NASDAQ OMX: GREENM) today announces its financial targets and strategic ambitions towards 2028, outlining the company's continued growth journey and long-term vision for profitable, zero-emission urban mobility in Denmark.

Following a successful turnaround and a return to profitability for the Danish market, GreenMobility is now entering its next strategic phase focused on sustainable growth, operational excellence, technology-driven profitability, and preparation for the autonomous future of car-sharing.

Key highlights from the company's financial ambitions include:

Average annual revenue growth of 8-12% through organic expansion in Denmark

Average annual EBITDA growth of 12-16% driven by efficiency, technology, and scale

Strengthened balance sheet with an ambition to redistribute excess cash when the equity ratio exceeds 20%

Strategic focus on Denmark as the core market, where significant untapped growth remains

Preparation for autonomous driving, positioning GreenMobility as a frontrunner in self-driving car-sharing in Denmark

The company will continue to leverage technology and data-driven insights to improve customer experience, optimize fleet utilization, and strengthen profitability. "GreenMobility is stronger and more profitable than ever before. With a focused strategy and disciplined growth, we are ready to deliver sustainable value creation towards 2028 and to take the next step towards autonomous urban mobility," says Kasper Gjedsted, Group CEO.

The full presentation outlining GreenMobility's financial targets and Strategy 2028 is attached to this announcement.

GreenMobility invites all investors to a presentation with GreenMobility, where the company will present it's financial targets and strategy towards 2028.

The event is online and will take place on 18th November 2025 at 09:00. Register here: https://hca.videosync.fi/2025-11-18-investor-presentation/register

GreenMobility invites Danish institutional investors and analysts to an exclusive group presentation with GreenMobility, where the company will present it's financial targets and strategy towards 2028.

The event will take place on 27 November 2025 at 13:00-14:30 at HC Andersen Capital, Bredgade 23B, 2nd floor, Copenhagen.

Register here: https://hca.videosync.fi/2025-11-27-greenmobility-investormode/register

After the presentation, there will be an opportunity for one-on-one meetings with management, where you can ask questions and gain further insight into the company's strategy and future plans.

Contact and further information

Kasper Gjedsted CEO, +45 21 41 80 30: kg@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars and vans. Users have access to these vehicles via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,400 EVs in Copenhagen and Aarhus, Denmark.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility's ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.