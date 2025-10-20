GreenMobility A/S: GreenMobility: Belgian Minority Claim Definitively Closed

Company Announcement no. 180 - 2025

Copenhagen, October 20th, 2025

GreenMobility: Belgian Minority Claim Definitively Closed

Further to Company Announcement no. 172-2025 dated 30 July 2025, GreenMobility A/S previously reported on the outcome of legal proceedings initiated by minority shareholders of GreenMobility Belgium NV.

The Court of Antwerp ruled entirely in favour of GreenMobility, dismissing the claim in full and finding no merit in the allegations raised.

The period for appeal has now lapsed without any formal requests being filed by the claimants. As a result, the case is definitively closed.

This outcome was fully in line with the company's expectations.

The ruling has no impact on GreenMobility's financial guidance.

Contact and further information

Kasper Gjedsted CEO, +45 21 41 80 30: kg@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars and vans. Users have access to these vehicles via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,400 EVs in Copenhagen and Aarhus.