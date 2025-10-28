GreenMobility A/S: GreenMobility raises guidance for the third time this year

Company Announcement no. 181 - 2025

Copenhagen, October 28th, 2025

GreenMobility raises guidance for the third time this year

Due to revenue development ahead of expectations, GreenMobility A/S raises its guidance for full-year revenue growth from 13-15% to 15-17%.

In addition, the company is increasing its EBITDA growth guidance from 32-42% to 42-47% compared to FY2024.

The updated guidance is as follows:

Revenue growth: 15-17 % vs. FY2024 (from 13-15%)

EBITDA growth: 42-47 % vs. FY2024 (from 32-42%)

Contact and further information

Kasper Gjedsted CEO, +45 21 41 80 30: kg@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars and vans. Users have access to these vehicles via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,400 EVs in Copenhagen and Aarhus, Denmark.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility's ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.