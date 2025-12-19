GreenMobility A/S: GreenMobility: Deferred tax assets expected to increase 2025 net profit by DKK 15 million

Company Announcement no. 189 - 2025

Copenhagen, December 19th, 2025

GreenMobility: Deferred tax assets expected to increase 2025 net profit by DKK 15 million

Update on Deferred Tax Assets

Following GreenMobility's return to profitability and supported by the financial performance in 2025, the Company has increased the level of recognized deferred tax assets related to accumulated tax losses, resulting in a positive impact on profit after tax, equity, and the solvency ratio.

Over time, GreenMobility has accumulated tax losses in Denmark amounting to approximately DKK 223 million. In accordance with IAS 12 - Income Taxes, the recognised deferred tax assets reflect the tax losses carried forward that are expected to be utilized progressively for a period of four years.

For FY 2025, the following approximate effects are expected:

Impact on profit after tax: + DKK 15 million (compared to DKK 8.4 million in 2024)

Deferred tax asset: DKK 23.4 million (compared to DKK 8.4 million in 2024)

Impact on equity: + DKK 15 million (compared to DKK 8.4 million in 2024)

Solvency ratio Impact: Positively impacted by the improved equity as a consequence of the effect on the profit for the year

Cash effect: No cash impact from the recognition of deferred tax assets

The measurement of deferred tax assets reflect management's confidence in sustained profitability and is consistent with GreenMobility's communicated financial targets for the period 2026-2028.

Background

GreenMobility has invested substantially in electric car sharing since the start in 2016. After years of significant investment in cars, organization, and marketing, we took a decisive step in 2023 to focus on profitability. That strategy has paid off. In 2024 GreenMobility reached profitability as guided and in 2025 the company has upgraded its guidance 4 times.

2024 Results: Net profit from continuing operations of DKK 9.7 million.

2025 Outlook: Guidance of 17-19% revenue growth and 47-52% EBITDA growth compared to 2024.

Contact and further information

Kasper Gjedsted CEO, +45 21 41 80 30: kg@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars and vans. Users have access to these vehicles via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,400 EVs in Copenhagen and Aarhus, Denmark.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility's ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.