Montag, 19.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Desert Gold: Aus einem Explorer wird ein ernsthafter Wertschöpfer
WKN: 884884 | ISIN: FI0009000202
Kesko Oyj: Kesko's strategy in grocery trade working - K Group market share takes an upturn

KESKO INVESTOR RELEASE 19.1.2026 AT 08.00

Based on preliminary information by the Finnish Grocery Trade Association (PTY), K Group grocery stores managed to increase their market share by 0.5 percentage points in the final quarter of 2025, and by 0.2 percentage points in July-December 2025. In the hypermarket segment, Kesko's K-Citymarket chain gained market share throughout last year. In Q4, K Group grocery stores won over market share in all store size segments.

"The total Finnish grocery trade market is growing, which suggests that consumer confidence is gradually growing stronger, and it is a welcomed sign for the whole Finnish economy. I am very pleased with the turnaround in the market share trend for K Group grocery stores. Kesko's strategic investments in the store network as well as in the quality and price levels of the grocery stores are now yielding results," says Jorma Rauhala, Kesko's President and CEO.

"Quality is the key competitive factor for our grocery stores, and together Kesko and the retailers have focused on raising quality within the stores. The price programme launched last year and active campaigns have increased both customer flows and the average purchase. We have also strengthened our store network. We will continue the determined execution of our proven strategy," says Rauhala.

The Finnish grocery trade market has been challenging in recent years, with heavy emphasis on price due to weak consumer confidence. However, positive signs could be seen since last summer. Kesko's sales data shows that demand has grown for product categories with higher value and quality, such as service counter items, fruit and vegetables, and premium ready meals.

Further information:
Ari Akseli, President, grocery trade, tel. +358?105?322 231
K Group media desk, tel. +358?105?350 200,?viestinta@kesko.fi
Hanna Jaakkola, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358?105?323 540, hanna.jaakkola@kesko.fi


Kesko Corporation

DISTRIBUTION
Main news media
www.kesko.fi


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
