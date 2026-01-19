GMV Minerals, Inc.: GMV Minerals Engages Machai Capital for Digital Marketing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 19, 2026 / GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSX-V:GMV)(OTCQB:GMVMF) is pleased to announce that, it has retained Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") to provide the Company with a range of digital marketing services.

Marketing Agreement

The Company has entered into an agreement with Machai dated January 15, 2026 (the "Machai Agreement"), pursuant to which Machai will lead the Company's marketing, advertising, and public awareness activities and deploy a comprehensive digital media marketing program including multi-platform digital campaigns, social media amplification, and targeted investor communications.

Machai will provide digital marketing services with branding, content and data optimization to assist the Company to create in-depth marketing campaigns, tracking, organizing and executing the services through search engine optimization, search engine marketing, lead generation, digital marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, and brand marketing. The services will be conducted in accordance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Machai has been engaged by the Company for a 5 month period commencing immediately. In consideration for the services provided, the Company has paid Machai C$300,000 plus GST out of its general working capital account. The Company has also granted stock options to purchase up to 300,000 common shares of the Company to Machai, exercisable at a price of $0.25 per share until January 18, 2028 in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and applicable regulatory policies. The engagement of Machai is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Machai is a premier data analytics & direct awareness firm with an established track record in the North American, European, and Asia-pacific markets focused on the metals & mining, technology and special situations sectors. Machai is arm's-length to the Company, has no other relationship with the Company and neither Machai nor its principal, Suneal Sandhu, has any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest, other than as disclosed herein. Machai can be contacted at suneal@machaicapital.com or at Suite 101, 17565 58 Ave, Surrey, B.C., V3S 4E3, Canada.

The Company also announces that subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, it has granted incentive stock options to various directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to 2,475,000 common shares exercisable on or before January 18, 2031 at a price of $0.25 per share.

2025 PEA Highlights:

The Company filed the PEA (as defined below) on September 8, 2025, which included that following highlights:

The Base Case generates a pre-tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") of 66.1% (after-tax 50.2%) and a pre-tax net present value ("NPV") at a 5% discount rate of US$390.2 million (after-tax US$268.3 million) with a 1.53-year payback (1.82 year after-tax) of invested capital using a US$2,500 per ounce gold price.

Based on price sensitivity analysis at approximately the current price of US$4,000 per ounce of gold, the project returns a pre-tax IRR of 134.2% (after-tax 104.2%) and a pre-tax NPV at a 5% discount rate of US$1.055 billion (after-tax US$744.4 million).

Base Case mine life of 10 years with total production of 597,841 ounces, averaging approximately 60,000 ounces per year.

Crushed mineralized material will be conveyor stacked at a rate of approximately 10,000 tonnes/day on a conventional heap leach pad.

Capex: US$89,997,000 (including US$15.4 million contingency).

Low LOM Strip Ratio of 2.05

Engineering design analysis indicates the potential to increase pit size and contained ounces with increased gold prices.

About GMV Minerals Inc.

GMV Minerals Inc. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing precious metal assets in Arizona. GMV, through its 100% owned subsidiary, has a 100% interest in a Mining Property Lease commonly referred to as the Mexican Hat Property, located in Cochise County, Arizona, USA. The project was initially explored by Placer Dome (USA) in the late 1980's to early 1990's. GMV is focused on developing the asset and realizing the full mineral potential of the property through near term gold production. The Company's NI 43-101 resource estimate (Inferred) is 36,733,000 tonnes grading 0.58 g/t gold at a 0.2 g/t cut-off, containing 688,000 ounces of gold, with an effective date of August 8, 2025.

Technical Report and Qualified Persons

The technical report entitled "Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment, Mexican Hat Project" (the "PEA"), with an effective date of August 8, 2025 was prepared by the following Qualified Persons (as defined under NI 43-101), all of whom are independent of the Company:

Mr. Brian Olson, Q.P., Samuel Engineering, Inc. (Metallurgical Test Work and Recovery, Process Plant and Process Operating Costs)

Mr. Steven Pozder, P.E., Samuel Engineering, Inc. (Project Economics and Infrastructure)

Dr. Dave Webb, Ph.D., P.Eng., P.Geo., DRW Geological Consultants Ltd. (Mineral Resource Estimate, Mineral Reserve Estimate, Property Description and Location, Accessibility, Climate, Local Resource, Infrastructure and Physiography, History, Geological Setting and Mineralization, Deposit Types, Exploration, Drilling, Sample Preparation, Analysis and Security, Data Verification).

Mr. Thomas L. Dyer, P.E., RESPEC LLC. (Mine Design, Production Schedule, Capital and Operating Costs)

Mr. Francisco J. Barrios, P.E., BBA Consultants International LP (Pad Design and Loading)

Ms. Dawn Garcia, CPG, PG, Stantec Consulting Services Inc. (Environmental)

Technical Information and Cautionary Note Regarding Inferred Mineral Resources

The mine plan evaluated in the PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources, as defined by NI 43-101 that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be converted to Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Additional drilling and technical studies will need to be completed in order to fully assess its viability. There is no certainty that a production decision will be made to develop the Mexican Hat Project or that the economic results described in the PEA will be realized. Mine design and mining schedules, metallurgical flow sheets and process plant designs will require additional detailed work and economic analysis and internal studies to ensure satisfactory operational conditions and decisions regarding future targeted production. Key assumptions, qualifications and estimates to the results of the PEA are contained in the PEA.

Dr. D.R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geo., P.Eng. is the Q.P. for this release within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed the technical content of this release and has approved its content.

