Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company"), an innovator in democratizing access to hybrid quantum and supercomputing technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of well-known quantum scientist and author Prof. Dr. Mathew Chandrankunnel, and ex Amazon infrastructure expert and LinkedIn influencer Tim Toole to its Advisory Board.

These appointments represent a dual-track strategy to bridge the gap between complex quantum theory and real-world enterprise commercialization.

Expanding the Intersection of Science and Strategy

The new advisors bring a wealth of academic rigor and industry expertise to the Company:

Prof. Dr. Mathew Chandrankunnel

Senior Advisor - Quantum Science, Philosophy & Policy

Dr. Chandrankunnel is an internationally acclaimed scholar specializing in the philosophy of science and quantum theory. He earned his PhD from the University of Leuven, Belgium, and completed post-doctoral research at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. As the author of Philosophy of Quantum Mechanics, he is a leading voice in the ethical and societal implications of the quantum era. At SuperQ, he will lead initiatives in academic collaboration, ethical innovation, and global research partnerships.

Tim Toole

Senior Advisor - Strategy & Commercialization

Mr. Toole is a seasoned executive and engineer with a proven track record in technology infrastructure scaling and commercialization. With extensive experience in managing large engineering teams and cloud infrastructure at AWS and elsewhere, Mr. Toole specializes in aligning emerging technologies with market demand. He is also recognized as a LinkedIn thought leader on computing hardware and AI privacy. His focus at SuperQ will be on accelerating go-to-market (GTM) strategies, forging enterprise partnerships, and identifying high-value commercialization pathways for the Company's hybrid classical-quantum platforms.

Management Commentary

"Building a global quantum ecosystem requires a balance of profound scientific insight and aggressive commercial execution," said Dr. Muhammad Ali Khan, CEO and Board Chair of SuperQ Quantum. "The addition of Dr. Chandrankunnel and Mr. Toole ensures that as we scale our technology, and do so with both the intellectual depth to lead the field and the strategic discipline to capture the market."

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is reducing the technical and financial barriers to quantum and supercomputing commercialization. It is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, emerging as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM to drive widespread adoption.

Our flagship Super platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

Source: SuperQ Quantum